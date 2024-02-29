Dune 2 Box office projections: How much money will it make on Day 1? Explored

The following article might contain spoilers for Dune Part 1 and Frank Herbert's novel series.

Dedicated readers of Frank Herbert's fantastic space opera and fans of the first installment of its adaptation were delighted with the announcement of Dune 2. Picking off from where Paul Atreides, the "chosen one," ended his last adventure after his parents' assassination, the saga's second film is set to delve into his journey to seek justice.

How much money will Dune 2 make on Day 1?

While it might be challenging to predict how Dune 2 will perform on its first day, the movie, directed by Dennis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as its leads, is set to target a grand box office sales in the range of 70 to 80 million dollars in its very opening weekend itself. As per Variety,

Warner Bros., the studio behind the sci-fi epic, is conservatively projecting a $65 million start, though most box office prognosticators believe that revenues could near the $90 million mark. At the international box office, the follow-up to 2021’s “Dune” is projected to collect $80 million to $90 million from roughly 70 markets.

While this is an estimate, and it is difficult to say what number this massive blockbuster will land on, it is safe to say that the track record of its predecessor showcases an optimistic response. Dune 2 was supposed to hit theatres in the autumn of 2023, but the actor's strike had stopped the cast from trying to promote the movie.

Ticket sales are supposed to surpass their predecessor, which followed the pandemic. The first part had scored 41 million dollars when it aired on HBO Max. It is no surprise that, by bringing in old fans of the novel and new fans of the film along with other viewers brought in by the hype for Dune 2, the sequel has cost around 190 million and will be released on March 1, 2024.

What was Dune: Part 1 about?

Dune: Part 1 is set in the distant future and tells the story of Paul Atreides as his noble family, the House Atreides, is drawn into a battle for the dangerous and unforgiving desert planet Arrakis. However, he discovers he is a Messiah-like figure on a mysterious land, with a special relationship to the land, its vast sand worms, and the mysterious Spice.

Dune 2 is set to pick up from where the previous part ended, with Paul on the run and befriending a group of locals. The second part of the series is based on Herbert's 1965 science fiction epic and allegorizes colonial expansion onto Oriental lands.