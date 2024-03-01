How much did Dune 2 cost to make? Budget explored as film makes theatrical debut 

After the first part of Denis Villeneuve's epic recreation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune was released to intense success back in 2021, speculation about Dune 2, the second installment of the series has been constantly high. Starring the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, the second part of the series will resume the adventures of Paul Atreides in his bid to overthrow the rule of House Harkonnen from planet Arrakis.

The magical, post-apocalyptic world will return to resume the search for The One, which as the novel fans will know, will result in the introduction of an all-new character, named Leto II Atreides, the second-born son of Paul and Chani, played by Zendaya.

Regardless, the spoilers aside, Dune 2 recently released on March 1 and as expected, people have already begun flocking to their nearest theaters. The first movie, made on a budget of $165 million, garnered a commanding $435 million worldwide.

Dune 2, which is largely expected to surpass the first movie, has seen a $25 million increase in budget and was created after spending a whopping $190 million.

Dune 2 Budget: Everything that is known

Well, as information about the overall cost for Dune 2 is at a premium, fans will be delighted to note that the movie has been even more expensively made than Dune 1. While Denis Villeneuve was able to effectively create a masterpiece out of Dune 1 with $165 million, he had a further $25 million to spend for the sequel.

Dune 1 did not make any lack of funds apparent and proved a more than satisfactory experience for fans. Apart from the stellar cast and the genius plot, the visual effects and the music in the film also stood apart. That in itself means that fans can expect Villeneuve to have created a masterpiece, in the form of Dune 2.

Regardless, as far as estimations are concerned, it is expected that Dune 2 will need to make a whopping $380 million worldwide in order to merely break even. Considering the hype, the excitement, and the fact that Dune 1 left things on a perplexingly mysterious note, the movie can be expected to easily surpass that figure.

Of course, that is exactly what the actors believed as well, as both Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya had already promised big things with respect to Dune 2. Since its release, a range of news portals have already lauded the movie as a modern masterpiece. Early projections have stated that Dune 2 can be expected to make between $70-$80 million on the first weekend alone, which are humungous figures for any project.

Dune 2 currently has an overall rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a rating of 9.1 on IMDB. The stellar numbers only confirm what fans and critics have been suspecting for a long time, now. The series, after the success of its first iteration, has deservingly received a stellar sequel. Considering the fact that Villeneuve is going to eventually release a third Dune movie, it is only going to excite the fans.

Hence, with a $190 million budget, Denis Villeneuve is expected to have created a masterpiece for his fans.