Dune 2 Streaming date prediction: When will the movie be on Netflix?

The fate of Dune 2 on Netflix seems to be hanging by a thread because of Warner Bros. Pictures, who has a history of delaying the release of movies on OTT platforms.

Specifically, when it comes to movies that do well in the theatres, the production house likes to wait out a couple of weeks before they introduce it for streaming. Dune, which is the movie's first instalment, was added to Netflix sometime in October 2023.

The movie was released in the United States on October 22, 2021. It means that the movie was released on the platform after two years. Keeping this time frame in mind, fans are predicting that it will at least a year for Dune 2 to premiere on Netflix.

Dune 2 Streaming date prediction: When will the movie be available on Netflix?

Fans who have been keeping busy for the past couple of months with Dune 2 Streaming date prediction, will have to wait a little longer than usual.

That's because Warner Bros. Pictures, the official distributors of the movie, have a history of making their audiences wait for their movies to be released on any OTT platform.

Dune was added to the platform only last year, and the hearsay is that it will soon be removed from the platform as well. Dune is expected to leave Netflix on February 29, 2024. Dune 2 is releasing in theatres on March 1, 2024.

What is Dune 2 about?

Dune 1 saw Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides gradually getting used to the ways of life in Arrakis. It also saw Paul transforming from a naive youngster to a brave warrior.

Dune 2 will follow the events of Dune 1, only things are expected to get even more complicated. On December 13, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming movie along with a synopsis for the same. It read:

"Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Most of the actors and their characters from the initial movie have been retained for the second instalment, but there have been a few changes, though.

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Charlotte Rampling will return to reprise their roles from Dune 1.

Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Chang Chen will not be returning for part 2 of Dune, though. That's because their characters were killed off in the first instalment of the movie, but fans are hopeful of these characters' resurgence in the upcoming movie.

Significant additions were also made to the movie's cast. Prominent among the actors are Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Anya Taylor-Joy and Souheila Yacoub.

While Butler will be portraying Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Pugh will be portraying Princess Irulan. Lea Seydoux, meanwhile, will be playing the part of Lady Margot Fenring.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Souheila Yacoub will be portraying Alia Atreides and Shishakli, respectively.

Dune 2 will be released in theatres across the United States on March 1, 2024.