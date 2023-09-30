“She’s awesome”: American actor Austin Butler opens up on his first meeting with BLACKPINK’s Rosé

On September 29, 2023, Hollywood star Austin Butler shared a delightful revelation about his encounter with BLACKPINK's Rosé. The meeting occurred at the YSL Saint Laurent Ready-to-Wear 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, and Butler had nothing but praise for the K-pop sensation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, where he divulged various details about himself, he was asked about his interaction with Rosé.

His response was filled with positivity as he described her to be sweet and awesome, emphasizing that they had a wonderful time together.

"She's awesome, we had a good time together," Butler said.

Despite having heard much about her before, meeting her in person was a special and enjoyable experience for Butler. This heartwarming interaction left BLINK fans ecstatic, proud of their beloved member's kind and friendly nature.

Austin Butler and BLACKPINK Rosé's camaraderie steals fans' hearts

The Saint Laurent Spring Collection Fashion Show for 2024 was a star-studded event during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023. The guest list included numerous international celebrities who graced the occasion.

Among them were stars like Maisie Williams, Cole Sprouse, Pamela Anderson, Kris Jenner, Troye Sivan, and many others.

Notably, BLACKPINK's Rosé and actor Austin Butler, renowned for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in his biopic, were seated next to each other at the YSL Saint Laurent Show and appeared to be enjoying each other's company.

They were even photographed together, along with Hailey Bieber.

Following the show, Austin Butler sat down for an interview with the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine, where he was asked about his interaction with the BLACKPINK member.

In response, the Hollywood star had only positive words to share about Rosé. He described her as "awesome" and revealed that he had heard about her through Baz Luhrmann, with whom she shares a close connection.

"I had heard about her a lot through Baz [Luhrmann] because they’re quite close and we have some mutual friends so we had a good time together," he said.

Butler explained that he became acquainted with Rosé through Baz Luhrmann, who directed his movie Elvis. This connection added to their rapport, and videos from the event further demonstrated their camaraderie.

Fans celebrated this heartwarming interaction and appreciated how K-pop idols like Rosé have become favorites of esteemed international stars.

In terms of fashion, Rosé sported a chic ensemble consisting of a loosely draped satin, checkered shirt paired with high-waisted, black jogger-style trousers, and black pumps.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler opted for a stylish look, donning a dark black trench coat with vertical stripes, matched with trousers and polished black boots.

The YSL Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week proved to be a resounding success, attracting a host of celebrities. In addition to those mentioned above, attendees included Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Charli XCX, Eva Longoria, Lisa Rinna, Dove Cameron, Jordyn Woods, Coco Rocha, Lucy Hale, Taylor Russell, Ziwe, Michelle Yeoh, Rosalía, Jared Leto, Kelly Rowland, Shanina Shaik, Alexander Edwards, Cher, Barry Keoghan, and more.

The event showcased not only the latest fashion but also the coming together of prominent figures from the worlds of music, film, and entertainment.