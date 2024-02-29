Dune Part 2 is set to release in the theaters and take everyone back into the vast and captivating world of Arrakis. The pending release is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi genius work. It promises to take us deeper into the heart-grabbing conflicts and complex characters that make up Dune.

Looking past the cinematic spectacle, the cast of the movie stole the spotlight in the premieres as they showed up in bedazzling ensembles. Amongst the stars that stole the show was Florence Pugh, who recently joined the Arrakis universe in the sequel as Princess Irulan Corrino.

The star stunned the fashion world with her myriad of captivating style choices. In this carefully curated list, we will be unveiling the five best looks of Florence Pugh from the Dune Part 2 premiere.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only

5 best Florence Pugh fashion moments for Dune Part 2 premiere

1) The Custom Galvan London dress

The Dune Part 2 worldwide premiere began in Mexico and the superb actress was seen wearing a custom mirrored piece from Galvan London. Florence Pugh rocked a shimmery two-piece that made her the cynosure of all eyes. The ensemble was made from a mirrored fabric that gave a dazzling disco ball effect due to the way it reflected light and captured attention.

The two pieces also featured a low-cut neckline along with a tiny strapped cropped tube top, a sleek and modern silhouette, and a high waist flowing skirt. Pugh rounded up the gorgeous look with a silver neckpiece and matching earrings.

2) The Valentino hooded gown

Florence Pugh wore a custom Valentino creation to the London premiere that perfectly mirrored the regal and elegant aura of the character she played in the film, Princess Irulan. The brown ensemble paid homage to her character's royal status. Entirely covered in glittering brown sequins, the most striking feature of the gown was the unique hooded element that added a touch of intrigue and mystery to the ensemble.

The gown featured an open back, a drooping neckline, and a fishtail skirt with drapes. The popular actress finished up the look with diamond bracelets and rings and opted for nude makeup.

3) The Valentino Halter Column gown

Florence Pugh wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress from their SS24 collection. Adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the red carpet, the grey gown was designed with a halter neck that drew attention to the shoulders and also featured a backless design, a flowy pleated skirt, and a train with cutouts at the sides to enhance movement.

The 28-year-old complemented the soft grey tones of her outfit with dramatic eye makeup and silver hoop earrings. Overall, this Valentino creation was the perfect blend of sophistication and modern edge.

4) The Standing Ground ensemble

The Don't Worry Darling actress was also spotted at the Dune Part 2 premiere in Mexico in a classic white gown from the Standing Ground Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The figure-hugging piece featured a mock turtle neck top tucked into a floor-grazing skirt with asymmetrical ruched detailing on one side.

The bunched skirt featured bulbous ribbed detailing on each layer giving a spine-like design on her thighs. The beautiful actress completed the look with edgy jewelry pieces from Shaun Leane and styled her blonde hair in messy curls.

5) The Maticevski jumpsuit

As the cast moved to London for the Dune part 2 movie premiere, Florence was seen wearing a pair of Maticevski split hem pants and an asymmetric strapless top from the brand's 23 Prefall collections that when paired together, looked like a jumpsuit.

The actress wore her signature septum piercing and finished the ensemble with a pair of silver platform heels from Rosalia and a sci-fi bracelet. Her spiky and sculptural earrings complemented her choker necklace and the Oscar Awards nominee carried a flippy hairdo with voluminous bangs at the front.

The Dune Part 2 movie is set to hit cinemas on March 1, 2024, and cast members like Florence Pugh and Zendaya have dazzled the world audience with their glamorous premiere outfits.