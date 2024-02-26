Oscars 2024: All the presenters and performers announced so far

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will see a plethora of exemplary projects competing for the illustrious Academy Awards this year. Set to be held on Sunday, March 10, the Oscars will be streamed on ABC alongside a range of other global outlets at 7 pm ET.

Fans will be excited due to the range of outstanding projects and actors who will be seen competing for the biggest awards this year. Cillian Murphy will be hoping to snag his first Oscar for Oppenheimer, while Barbie fans will be disappointed with the lack of a nomination for Greta Gerwig.

Set to be held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the Oscars are being televised in more than 200 countries around the world and are effectively the biggest awards function of the year. As the anticipation intensifies, fans will also want to know about the extra star power that will be a part of the industry’s biggest night.

While Jimmy Kimmel acts as the host, a range of other award presenters and performers have also been confirmed to be a part of the night. In this article, we look at the comprehensive list of the celebrities who have already been announced to be a part of the Oscars 2024 festivities.

The Oscars to include special performances from multiple stars

Expand Tweet

Every year, a range of the biggest celebrities get together to give fans one of the most memorable nights of the year. With a range of top projects such as Flowers of the Killer Moon, Oppenheimer, and Barbie resulting in extreme competition for specific awards, we look at the celebrities who will be aiming to make the night even more enjoyable.

The Academy Awards will see some of the most illustrious stars of Hollywood act as presenters for various awards. From Nicolas Cage to Brendan Fraser to Matthew McConaughey, the following stars will be acting as presenters on the night:

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Sam Rockwell

Michelle Yeoh

Zendaya

Expand Tweet

While the majority of the night will revolve around the announcement of the biggest winners from the night, a range of performers will also be gracing the stage at the Oscars 2024. The Best Original Song category will see performances of the following songs:

"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

"What Was I Made For?"- Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

With such a glorious lineup of performers and presenters, fans are bound to be further invested in the upcoming award night. Set to air on March 10, 2024, with the hilarious Jimmy Kimmel as the host, the 2024 Oscars is surely going to be a blockbuster event.