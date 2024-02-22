Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet wore matching outfits for the latest Dune 2 premiere, fans applaud: “Twins” 

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet showed up in South Korea for the Dune 2 promotional tour. They wore matching ensembles, underscoring the twinning trend around the world.

In Seoul, Zendaya and Timothy donned a leather jumpsuit designed by the Korean designer. Both chose different colors and posed with Austin Butler. For the Dune 2 promotional tour, Zendaya and her co-stars have tripped all over Europe and North America, and now they have stepped into Asia to promote their film.

Amidst the whole tour, several sartorial moments of Zendaya were mostly highlighted. And this matching ensemble with her costar Timothy attracted eyeballs again.

An Instagram user named @saja1776 commented:

@saja1776 commented on Zendaya and Timothy's Dune 2 Premier look " Twinning" ( Image via @variety/Instagram)

Several other fans have shared their perceptions of this outfit, which are discussed below.

Fans love the twinning outfit of Zendaya and Timothy at the Dune 2 premiere in South Korea

After touting the movie in North America and Europe, the Dune 2 movie cast and team reached South Korea on a promotional tour. Throughout the tour, Zendaya shared some extraordinary looks, while Timothy equally coordinated her.

On the South Korea press tour, both actors wore the same jumpsuit in different colors. Zendaya chose the peach blush-colored outfit, which is designed with oversized sleeves. At the center, Zendaya tucked the belt with an elongated tail.

The slim-fit jumpsuit boasts a puffy knee section, while the zip detail at the bottom adds chic appeal. The 27-year-old actress styled the ensemble by showing off the shoulder a bit, underscoring the no-shirt trend.

She included a slender necklace and silver chunky rings, augmenting a utilitarian spirit. To finish off the look, she paired matching Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps.

On the other hand, the Beautiful Boy actor chose the powdered grey ensemble. He kept things sober and included a neckchain to add elegance. Also, he chose the Chelsea boot in grey shade to finish off the look.

The outfits were designed by Korean designer Junn J, and the actors credited Law Roach, the famous Hollywood stylist and longtime collaborator of Zendaya.

She noted to Vogue Korea:

"I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here. This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes."

Fans love the twinning outfit of Zendaya and Timothy at the Dune 2 premiere in South Korea ( Image via @Variety/ Instagram)

Fans love the twinning outfit of Zendaya and Timothy at the Dune 2 premiere in South Korea ( Image via @britishVogue/ Instagram)

Fans preferred this look of them from the South Korea promotional tour, praising their twinning ensembles. Some also preferred their curly hair, while others commented "young Hollywood".

