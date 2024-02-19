"A fashion icon": Fans go gaga over Zendaya's Thierry Mugler couture robot suit at the Dune 2 premiere

At the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, held in London on February 15, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a see-through robot couture suit from Thierry Mugler. The outfit was made with metal and see-through plexiglass panel cutouts and stole the show at the premiere.

Expand Tweet

The couture robot suit was originally designed by Thierry Mugler in 1995 and put together by Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach. The look was applauded and praised by fans for matching to the movie's sci-fi theme.

Expand Tweet

In the movie, Zendaya plays the role of Chani Kynes, wife of Paul Atreides and legal concubine.

At the premiere, Timothee Chalamet wore a loose-fitting black t-shirt and paired it with textured pants. Anya Taylor-Joy shone in a bridal inspired head wrap and white veil cascading down her shoulders, while Florence Pugh opted for a hooded sequin gown with chunky statement bangles.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't stop gushing over Zendaya's outfit for the premiere of Dune: Part Two

Zendaya had her hair slicked back and a washed-down makeup look complementing her robot suit getup at the premiere. Fans went gaga over the ensemble and complimented her versatility, commenting that the star can pull off anything.

After photos from her premiere went viral, many users took to X react to the Dune 2 premiere looks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The suit was originally introduced on a runway in 1995 in a show in Paris and was inspired by the character Futura of Thea von Harbou's 1995 Metropolis. It was also known to take six months to make.

In 2022, the robot suit was featured in the Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibit in New York.

More of Dune's futuristic aesthetic and Zendaya's iconic looks

The movie series Dune is a science-fiction featuring a complex extraterrestrial kingdom where planets have their own culture and social structures. The movie also has it's independent futuristic fashion and design aesthetics.

Costume designer Jacqueline West while talking to Vanity Fair described that her favorite costume of the movie was that of Piter De Vries, an Ingmar Bergman-inspired design.

Expand Tweet

At the Dune 2 photocall in London on February 14, Zendaya wore a maroon suit from Roksanda featuring a skirt over pants. For the Paris premiere of the movie, she turned heads in a custom-made two-piece gold design by Louis Vuitton and paired it with Bvlgari jewels.

Expand Tweet

During a red carpet event in Mexico City on February 6, the actress wore a fully custom Bottega Veneta, designed by Matthieu Blazy. For the photocall in Mexico City in February 5, she wore a custom look by Torishéju Dumi.