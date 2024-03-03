Dune: Part Two global box office total collection kicks off with massive $178 million 

The sequel to Dune, titled Dune: Part Two, has had a successful debut at both the global and domestic box office. It has already earned $97 million worldwide and $81.5 million nationally in its opening weekend.

The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is receiving positive reviews and is expected to continue its success due to its captivating storyline adapted from Frank Herbert's novel.

Despite all the initial investment, its performance in the local and international markets has been quite impressive. The film is now set to take over some major markets globally and make its mark there as well.

Dune: Part Two box office domestic collection

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, premiered at the domestic box office with a stellar $81.5 million opening weekend, earning an A CinemaScore and a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics and viewers alike. The movie's success can be linked to its star-studded cast.

The film has grossed $178 million worldwide so far. It will debut in major markets such as China and Japan, guaranteeing more success. With a reported $190 million budget for the film, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment look to achieve significant profit.

Dune: Part Two box office international collection

Driven by positive reviews and curiosity in premium large formats such as IMAX, the film's exciting story follows Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, on a mystical quest. Its engaging visual storytelling and exceptional cast make it an absolute must-see cinematic experience, securing its status as an essential force in the worldwide film business.

Dune: Part Two box office global collection

