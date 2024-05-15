Dune: Prophecy drops first trailer giving glimpse at the Bene Gesserit origin story

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming series Dune: Prophecy during their Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. This comes as a massive surprise for fans of the Dune franchise.

As per the newly unveiled trailer, the series follows events ten thousand years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the heir to the House of Atreides. The upcoming series is set in the universe created by Denis Villeneuve in his highly acclaimed films Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

The visually striking trailer follows the tale of two sisters from the House of Harkonnen. The series includes stunning portrayals of different empires across the interstellar feudal empire, the Imperium. Dune: Prophecy will take viewers back to the moment when the mystic sisterhood of Bene Gesserit was formed.

The trailer shows how the newly formed mystical order slowly spread its influence across different Houses in the Imperium and assigned themselves to assist the Houses in ruling over their subjects.

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series to the popular Denis Villeneuve film series Dune. The two Dune films explored the story of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) and how he faces challenges to prevent a terrible universal fate that only he can foresee.

One of the main groups of characters shown in the film was the Bene Gesserit, one of whom was Paul Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). As per the newly released trailer, Dune: Prophecy takes viewers back ten thousand years before the birth of Paul Atreides and traces the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

The official logline of the series reads:

"From the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The Bene Gesserit are extremely powerful religious and political forces with superhuman powers. The Dune prequel series follows how two sisters from the House of Harkonnen established the sisterhood that later came to be known as the Bene Gesserit. The Bene Gesserit existed to guide humanity towards an enlightened path.

More about Dune: Prophecy

A poster of the series (image via Max)

The series is slated to have six episodes. The plot is derived from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. According to Wikipedia, production commenced in November 2022 in Budapest and Jordan and was wrapped up by December 2023.

The series will star Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, among others.

Warner Bros. Discovery has not revealed an official release date for the upcoming Dune series. It is scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2024.