Oscars 2025 predictions: Who will win for best actor and actress this year?

The Oscars 2025 will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 97th Academy Awards, which is the most awaited night in movies, will pay tribute to the finest films, actors, and technical mastery in 2024 cinematic works.

The ceremony will be live on ABC and streamed on Hulu this year. Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the program for the first time, which will liven it. Given the surprises the race has in store, the evening is expected to be full of unforgettable events, even if films like Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist rule the nominations.

Rising stars and familiar faces abound in Oscar season; thus, forecasts for the Oscars 2025 are erratic, especially in the acting field. The best actor and actress races are very competitive as newcomers like Timothée Chalamet and seasoned performers like Demi Moore fight it out for the coveted prizes.

Although a lot of candidates have been gathering momentum from different award events, the race is still open, and a few strong favorites have surfaced.

Who will win for best actor and actress at Oscars 2025?

Best actor predictions

The Best Actor category in Oscars 2025 is stacked with talent this year. Timothée Chalamet is considered the front-runner for his role in A Complete Unknown, where he portrays an eccentric Bob Dylan.

Chalamet took home the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and viewers as well as critics have taken note of his performance. Should he be the youngest Best Actor winner, he will create history in line with Adrien Brody.

Still, there is a lot of rivalry. Early on and with an outstanding Golden Globe win, Adrien Brody, nominated for The Brutalist, was a front-runner. Chalamet is the one to surpass, though, given his explosive appeal and flawless performances at several award events. Some believe Brody still has a shot, particularly given his exceptional performance in a demanding film testing his acting range.

Another worthy candidate for his part in Sing Sing, Colman Domingo has enthralled viewers with his rich and subtle portrayal of an actor behind bars. Though many hope he will win in the future, his performance is well-acclaimed.

Best actress predictions

Demi Moore, nominated for The Substance in Oscars 2025, is the favorite to win Best Actress. With her stirring remarks and performance that earned major honors like the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice, Moore has been in the focus this season.

Audiences have connected with her performance in The Substance; thus, this year might be her shining year. Having a four-decade career, Moore has attracted a lot of support from colleagues as well as critics.

Mikey Madison, nominated for Anora in Oscars 2025, has a fighting chance after winning the BAFTA and Independent Spirit Awards. Her portrayal in a film that is likely to win Best Picture in Oscars 2025 could give her an advantage, as she plays a character who captivates the audience from start to finish.

While some believe Madison's moment may come soon, this year's race appears to be Moore's to lose.

Fernanda Torres, the Brazilian star of I’m Still Here, has also gained attention. Though not a frontrunner, her performance in a film that is gaining momentum could lead to an unexpected victory. As more Academy members watch the film, Torres' chances may increase.

Best supporting actor predictions

The Best Supporting Actor category features notable contenders like Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain and Yura Borisov for Anora. Culkin has been receiving big honors this season, and many people have fallen in love with his performance—known for its clever humor. Strong contender with a dynamic acting style and great on-screen presence, many have projected him to win the Oscar.

However, Borisov's portrayal of a scene-stealing character in Anora cannot be overlooked. His subtle performance as a henchman with a golden heart has drawn compliments for its emotional depth and complexity. Culkin is probably going to win, but Borisov's performance merits attention, and he might surprise everyone.

Best supporting actress predictions

Zoe Saldaña, nominated for Emilia Pérez, is the favorite to win Best Supporting Actress. Many people praise her for her work as a lawyer for a Mexican drug lord.

Though Emilia Pérez has lately gotten a lot of trouble, Saldaña's performance is still among the most discussed of the season. She has long been in the lead, and her performance at major award events, including the Golden Globes, has strengthened her position even more.

Though Ariana Grande, who stars in Wicked, many believed she would be a fierce competitor, her performance has received less attention than Saldaña's. Saldaña looks like she will win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress this year for her performance in Emilia Pérez, even if her notoriety might have helped her land it.

Other predictions for Oscars 2025

Beyond the acting categories, the Oscars 2025 is filled with intriguing races. Among the multiple films vying for the top prize in the Best Picture contest are Anora, Conclave, and The Brutalist.

Although many early on predictions for Anora were low, Conclave has acquired momentum after winning important honors like the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award. Still, many consider Anora to be their favorite, particularly given her triumphs in important guild medals.

In the Best Director category in Oscars 2025, Sean Baker’s work on Anora has been widely praised, making him the likely winner. However, Coralie Fargeat, who directed The Substance, is also gaining recognition for her bold and unique vision. Though both are strong contenders, Baker’s consistent wins throughout the season make him the top pick for the Oscar.

The 97th Academy Awards will be airing on March 2, 2025.

