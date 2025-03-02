How to watch Oscars 2025 red carpet for free? All options explored

The Oscars 2025 red carpet event officially begins at 11 am PT/2 pm ET and will be extensively covered on multiple platforms, including ABC, E!, and various streaming services. Viewers looking for free access can watch through live TV streaming trials, official network websites, and international broadcasters.

E! starts its red carpet coverage at 4 pm ET, featuring interviews and fashion commentary. The main Oscars 2025 red carpet show starts at 6:30 pm ET on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer. Free live streams are available on APNews.com and YouTube, while FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer trial periods.

International audiences can watch via ITVX in the UK and 7Plus in Australia. With multiple free options, accessing the Oscars 2025 red carpet is easier than ever, ensuring fans don't miss any of the star-studded arrivals.

All viewing options for the Oscars 2025 red carpet explored

The Oscars 2025 red carpet event is set to begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET, featuring extensive pre-show coverage before the official ceremony. The event will be available for streaming on multiple platforms, offering viewers a range of options to watch live, including free trials and international broadcasts.

How to stream the Oscars 2025 red carpet show at no cost

For those without cable, several live-streaming services offer free trials to access the Oscars 2025 red carpet. These include:

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial)

Hulu + Live TV (30-day free trial for new subscribers)

YouTube TV (trial period varies)

These services provide access to ABC, which will broadcast the red carpet show live. Additionally, ABC's website and the Watch ABC app allow users with a valid cable login to stream the event.

For international audiences, ITVX in the UK and 7Plus in Australia will stream the event for free. Users outside these regions can use a VPN to access these services by connecting to a UK or Australian server.

The Associated Press will also provide a free live stream of the red carpet arrivals on APNews.com and YouTube.

The Oscars 2025 red carpet show schedule and hosts

The red carpet coverage includes multiple segments leading up to the main ceremony:

Pre-Show on E!: The early coverage begins at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Hosted by Keltie Knight, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Bresha Webb, and Will Marfuggi, this segment will provide insights into celebrity fashion and predictions for the night's big winners.

Main Red Carpet Show on E!: Starting at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET, this segment features live celebrity interviews hosted by Zuri Hall alongside Christian Siriano and Yvonne Orji, discussing fashion and award expectations.

ABC's Oscars Red Carpet Show: Airing at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET, this official 30-minute lead-in to the ceremony is hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer. It highlights nominee arrivals, key moments from earlier in the evening, and final red carpet looks before the awards begin.

The Oscars 2025 ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, beginning at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. The event will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, marking his first time taking the Academy Awards stage in the role.

ABC will broadcast the ceremony, and it will be available to stream simultaneously on Hulu. Additionally, streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV will carry the live broadcast.

For viewers outside the U.S., ITV1 in the UK and the Seven Network in Australia will provide live coverage, with free streaming available on ITVX and 7Plus.

Oscars 2025 nominations and presenters

The Best Picture race at the 2025 Oscars is highly competitive, with nominees that include Wicked, Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Nickel Boys, The Substance, Dune: Part Two, and I'm Still Here.

Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, and Demi Moore are among the nominees in major acting categories. The list of presenters includes Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more.

The ceremony will feature live performances with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who will be performing songs from Wicked. Doja Cat, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Queen Latifah, and Raye will also take the stage.

Stay tuned for more updates.

