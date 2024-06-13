Warner Bros Hints at the Upcoming Release of 'Practical Magic 2’

Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic, was confirmed to be in the works by Warner Bros. on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The studio shared the exciting news on TikTok with one of the movie's famous scenes wherein the characters Sally and Gillian Owens dance to Harry Nilsson's song Coconut while sipping their midnight margaritas. The clip featured the overlay text: "Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening."

Warner Bros. also made the official announcement on X and Instagram with the caption "It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon." The post has received more than half a million views on X.

Everything we know so far about Practical Magic 2

Fans of the spooky, romantic drama are excited to revisit the Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2 more than 25 years after the first film. However, news about the film's release date, its story, its characters is kept under wraps at this point. Apart from confirming the sequel, no other official announcement has been made as of this writing.

But as per the latest sources, Akiva Goldsman is roped in to write the screenplay. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are said to be in talks to reprise their roles and the two will likely produce the follow-up film alongside producer, Denise Di Novi.

What is the story of Practical Magic?

The comedy film follows the lives of two sisters Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), who belong to a long line of witches and use practical magic in their day-to-day lives. The story focuses on their quest to find everlasting love by breaking the family curse that dooms any man who dares to fall in love with them to die.

Griffin Dunne directed the film, which is based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 book of the same name. The film's main cast is supported by Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, Mark Feuerstein, Evan Rachel Wood, Caprice Benedetti, and Goran Višnjić.

Upon its release on October 16, 1998, the film performed poorly at the box office and was declared a flop. However, it has gained cult status over time and is often watched during the Halloween season alongside other spooky classics like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, etc.

The film's two leading actresses went on to become Oscar winners. Kidman won her golden statue for The Hours in 2003, while Bullock took home the top prize for The Blind Side in 2010. Kidman has starred in films like Moulin Rouge!, Lion, Cold Mountain, Bombshell, Being the Ricardos, etc. Bullock has worked in popular films like Speed, Miss Congeniality, Gravity, The Proposal, Bird Box, etc.

