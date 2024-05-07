Sandra Bullock says she wants to work with Keanu Reeves before she dies, actor joins "I would love to”

Speed stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves opened up about wanting to work with each other again. Jan de Bont’s high-octane 1994 action thriller made a huge impact on the careers of both actors and raked in a monumental $350 million worldwide. Reeves and Bullock, who played the leads Jack and Annie in the movie appeared on the Monday, May 6 episode of the 50 MPH podcast.

As the 30th anniversary of the film approaches, Keanu proclaimed that he and Sandra would do excellent in a potential Speed 3. Bullock chimed in by saying that she would love to work with the Matrix star again. She said—

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera."

Reeves was in complete agreement. The actor said—

"I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

"That kind of trust is very rare"— Sandra Bullock on her chemistry with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock appeared on the 50 MPH podcast on Monday to reminisce about their time together shooting the 1994 blockbuster Speed. When asked about making a potential Speed 3 together, Keanu Reeves proclaimed that both actors would "freakin’ knock it out of the park".

Speed did have a 1997 sequel named Speed 2: Cruise Control that starred Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric, and Willem Defoe but it failed to make an impact at the box office, only managing to make $164,508,066 worldwide, as per IMDb. The movie was a critical dud too and currently stands at a lowly Rotten Tomatoes score of 16%. The film had a notable absence of Keanu Reeves' character.

During their podcast appearance, both Reeves and Bullock expressed interest in working together again. The iconic Hollywood duo has only ever worked in one other film together, the 2006 romantic fantasy The Lake House.

Risa Bramon Garcia, the casting director for Speed had talked about how everyone in the room had felt the intense chemistry between Reeves and Bullock during Bullock's auditions for the role. Reeves said during the podcast that the characters had an "affection". He added—

"The characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?"

Sandra Bullock last appeared in 'Bullet Train' (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Sandra Bullock talked about how sometimes actors can have affairs with each other and still not harbor any romantic chemistry in front of the camera, and actors can also hate each other and have a lot of chemistry while working. In the case of her and Keanu Reeves, the actress explained—

"We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect."

Bullock opened up about how comfortable she felt with Reeves. She further added—

"There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.'"

Keanu Reeves last starred in 'John Wick 4' (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Sandra Bullock was last seen on 2022's Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train while Keanu Reeves last graced the box office with the 2023 hit John Wick: Chapter 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback