“His life would be very different”: Chris Hemsworth on Liam being cast in ‘The Last Song’ after auditioning for ‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth thinks that his younger brother's life would've been quite different if he wasn't cast in 2010's The Last Song. The older Hemsworth revealed in a Vanity Fair lie detector test video posted on YouTube on April 30 that Liam's role in The Last Song was not something that he wanted all to himself. The Australian actor remarked that had Liam not scored the role:

"His [Liam's] life would be very different wouldn’t it?"

Liam had met his future ex-wife Miley Curus and fell in love with her while filming The Last Song. The Rush actor also confirmed that Liam Hemsworth had indeed auditioned for Thor but that he and his brother were never in direct competition for the role of the God of thunder.

Chris Hemsworth took a lie detector test (Image via Instagram/@chrishemsworth)

"We never were neck and neck": Chris Hemsworth on both him and Liam Hemsworth auditioning for Thor

A YouTube video posted by Vanity Fair on Tuesday saw Chris Hemsworth sit down for a lie detector test. Hemsworth received a picture of his brother Liam Hemsworth on his table and was asked if "this person" auditioned for the 2011 Marvel movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Thor. Chris agreed that Liam had indeed auditioned for the role.

When asked if he was worried that Liam Hemsworth would've gotten the part instead of him, Chris Hemsworth admitted that it wasn't the case, replying with a simple "no." The Australian actor elaborated:

"I was told I didn't have the part at that point. So I was excited for him, a little jealous maybe but I was excited for him. Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture."

Hemsworth continued:

"So we never were neck and neck. It was either I was involved, then wasn't, then he was involved, then wasn't, then I was involved."

Luckily for him, the lie detector showed that Hemsworth was being truthful. When asked if there was a role portrayed by Liam that Chris wished was his, the older Hemsworth brother replied in the negative. When the interviewer persisted a bit more:

"Not even The Last Song?"

At this, Hemsworth let out a laugh and replied:

"No. The world would've been- His life would be very different wouldn’t it?"

However, this time the polygraph examiner revealed that Hemsworth's answer was "inconclusive", which surprised the actor. Hemsworth once again confirmed that he did not want to be in The Last Song, but the results once again stated that the Australian actor's answer was inconclusive.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fell in love on the set of 'The Last Song'

2010's The Last Song was a pivotal moment in the life of Liam Hemsworth due to his co-star and Flowers hitmaker Miley Cyrus. The youngest Hemsworth brother and Cyrus met and fell in love while shooting The Last Song triggering what would later become an on-again, off-again whirlwind romance.

After dating for a while, Liam and Miley initially split up in 2010 before getting engaged in 2012, when they were only 19 and 22 respectively. The very next year, the engagement was off. Fast forward three years and the couple were back together in 2016, finally tying the knot in 2018 in an intimate Nashville wedding ceremony.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were once married (Image via Instagram/@liamhemsworth, @mileycyrus)

However, their marriage did not last a year. In August 2019, the duo filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences". The divorce was finalized in February 2020. Miley Cyrus is currently linked with fellow musician Maxx Morando and Liam Hemsworth has been dating model Gabriella Brooks for four years now.