The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola opens up about ongoing divorce with Todd Nepola

Alexia Nepola, the reality TV star recently opened up about how she was doing after her estranged husband Todd Nepola filed for divorce, almost three years after tying the knot.

The Real Housewives of Miami star appeared on iHeartMedia’s Ay Por Favor podcast with costar Marysol Patton on Monday, April 29. The preview clips on Instagram showed her tearfully talking about how she has been coping with the news. She said:

"For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it’s been three weeks, and I’m still going back in my head like, ‘What happened?' And you know I am a positive person so I try to think about all the beautiful times that we had together and all of our beautiful trips. I am a positive person so I want to remember that."

The couple married on December 16, 2021, and Todd filed the divorce documents on April 15, 2024.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola tearfully admits she feels ‘lost’ after husband Todd’s divorce filing

Todd and Alexia Nepola began dating in 2017 and got engaged in December 2019. The pair made their first appearance on screen during The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 4, Episode 1.

Todd is the owner and founder of Current Capital Group and works around real estate investment and property management.

On April 15, Alexia Nepola found out that Todd had filed for divorce. She revealed on the clips of her and RHOM costar Marysol Patton’s Ay Por Favor podcast that she was taken aback by the news. The reality star also added:

"And I don’t want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations … oh, stages. Yeah. I don’t even know what I’m saying. Because I find myself lost."

Alexia Nepola also talked about being "strong," even though life does not prepare someone for all the things that she has been through.

She said "We're not born with that emotional strength, but I have it because of all my life lessons," and admitted that while she is "struggling, "everybody's like, 'You got this. You're so strong.'"

Her co-star and friend Patton added, "It pisses me off, can I tell you?" and Alexia agreed, replying:

"I'm strong, but I'm human."

In a separate clip posted on Instagram Alexia Nepola talked about their relationship, saying:

"I still love him and like we love each other. It's not because we don't love each other, that... that we couldn't figure out a way to fix things and that's why I was in such shock because I'm a fighter, I fight. I was never expecting that, I thought things were good. It's been really shocking and I'm devasted."

The news of the split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances came up during the recent sixth season of RHOM. The pair were forced to move out of the rented Miami condo in less than a month and were asked to find a new home as the owners had found new buyers for the property.

The Bravo celebrities, however, have denied money troubles. After news of the split broke out on April 15, Alexia Nepola wrote a statement on Instagram that read:

"I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time."

Alexia was married two times before Todd, first to Peter Rosello from 1992 to 1996 and then to Herman Echevarria in 2004. The couple separated in 2015, and he passed away the next year in 2017.

Alexia and Patton’s full episode of the Ay Por Favor podcast will be released on Spotify on Monday, April 29 at midnight ET.