RHOM star Alexia Echevarria expresses her shock after husband Todd files for divorce 

Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami took to her Instagram on April 15 to express sadness and shock after her husband Todd Nepola filed for divorce, ending their two-year marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by Distractify, Todd Nepola filed for divorce on April 11, and Alexia was listed as the respondent. However, no reason for their divorce was stated in the reports.

On her Instagram story, the reality star said that she was shocked to learn about her husband's decision to end things.

Alexia Echevarria expresses shock over husband's divorce filing

Alexia's Instagram statement came after Miami-Dade County Court confirmed Todd Nepola's divorce filing on Monday, which was filed on Thursday, April 11. Breaking her silence on the matter, Alexia began by saying:

"I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage."

She continued:

"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time."

She ended the statement with a hopeful line saying:

"I’m praying for better times ahead."

Screenshot of Alexia Nepola's story (Image via Realityblurb)

Even though the official reason for Alexia and Todd's split is unknown, their financial instability rumors are familiar to RHOM fans who watched season 6.

Despite the then couple's denial of all the allegations, her co-star Ariana De Moura, 58, had told her other co-star Julia Lemigova, 51, that Alexia and Todd's financial troubles had led them on their way to the breakup, in an episode on season 6 of the show.

Adriana had also divulged that she got their separation news from one of their other co-stars, Ana Quincoces, 58. Alexia shut down the information saying that her marriage was doing "great".

The rumor mills had also alleged that Alexia Echevarria and Todd Nepola were asked to vacate their condo because of their financial pressures. However, Alexia claimed that they had vacated the house simply because they were relocating due to the building being sold.

The topic was again touched upon in the season six reunion of RHOM, which concluded on March 7. Alexia Echevarria once again shunned any claims of their relationship breaking and claimed that their former house was paid for in cash.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria's history of marriages

Alexia Echevarria first married Peter 'Peggy' Rosello, who was a drug kingpin in Miami, in the late 80's, and early 90's. She appeared in a Netflix docuseries called Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, which documented the lives of drug dealers in Miami including that of Peter.

In the docuseries, Alexia said that she didn't know Peter was a drug dealer when she fell for him.

The couple was married from 1992 to 1996 and had two sons together, Peter Jr. and Frankie. Alexia then went on to marry Herman Echevarria in 2004, who was a Hollywood producer and businessman. Their life as a couple was portrayed on The Real Housewives of Miami from 2011 to 2013.

They parted ways in 2015 after struggling with marital issues for a few years. Herman passed away the following year in 2016.

Alexia then married the real-estate agent Todd Nepola in December of 2021. Her marriage with the 51-year-old was ideal as they parented Alexia's two sons from Peter, together. But less than three years after they tied the knot, Todd filed for divorce in April 2024. Now only time can tell what led this couple to the courthouse.

There is no news on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami yet.

