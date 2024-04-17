In a recent podcast, Christina Applegate revealed that she was asked to star in the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills almost a decade ago.

On the April 16 episode of her MeSsy with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler podcast, the actress revealed that ten years ago, she was offered a spot on the hit Beverly Hills franchise of the show, but she declined it because she felt she wouldn't be a good fit.

“I wouldn’t have shown up to any dinners. I would’ve been in my sweatpants and I’d be laying in bed. What fun is that? No, none of that. No, no. I would be the worst housewife anyway.”

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler launched their new podcast, MeSsy, on March 19, 2024, to share their journey living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Sigler learned she had MS more than two decades ago when she was cast on The Sopranos.

Christina Applegate says RHOBH producer concurred she was not a good fit for the show

Christina Applegate’s love for the Bravo Real Housewives franchise became apparent last week after the actress took to social media to express her discontent with Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon not being asked back to the show after eight seasons. Last week, in a post on X, she wrote:

“What in the actual f***? Why is Robin [sic] Dixon not coming back to Real Housewives of Potomac??????? Noooooo!!!!!. @Andy you need to explain this to me. She is my fave housewife of all the franchises! @Andy call me now! You don’t have my number but ya know. I love you.”

The actress, who is battling MS, still managed to stun people on her MeSsy podcast after she revealed she was asked to be on the Beverly Hills franchise a decade ago.

Christina Applegate, who turned down the offer, said she became good friends with one of the RHOBH producers, Chris, who later agreed she was not a good fit for the show.

“And what’s funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together. And he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we asked you.’ I said, ‘Chris, now that you know me, would I have been a fun Housewife?’ He’s like, ‘No, it would’ve been the most boring s— I’ve ever seen in my life.’”

The Dead to Me star casually dropped the anecdote after the MeSsy podcast's guest star, Marty Short, admitted he was not a fan of reality television. When asked if he watched reality TV, Short quipped he was “exhausted by low-class people,” noting he was not a fan of the histrionics.

Christina Applegate began watching reality TV after she was diagnosed with MS

During the MeSsy podcast episode, Jamie-Lynn Sigler confessed she and Applegate were massive fans of reality TV before the latter revealed she began watching two years ago after she was diagnosed with MS.

“In the two years that I’ve been watching from my bed, I’ve watched, probably, what 300 hours of reality Television I would imagine,” Applegate said.

Short then asked if she would want to hang with any of the casts, to which Applegate replied, “No,” before noting she was friends with some of the Below Deck crew. Bravo’s Below Deck follows the crew of multi-million dollar charter boats as they deal with the guests.

Christina Applegate shared she had slipped into the DMs of Captain Lee and some of the former stewardesses’, including Kate Chastin.

