What is Christina Applegate diagnosed with? Health updates amidst concerns

Christina Applegate made a memorable appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where she presented the first award of the evening for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate's decision to attend and present at the Emmys was a surprise to many and was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

The moment was particularly significant as Applegate had previously suggested that her appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards might be her final awards show due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. Notably, in a tweet posted in 2021, Christina Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going...," Applegate tweeted.

She further stated:

"Unless some a--hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

How is Christina Applegate's health condition?

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021, a condition that affects the central nervous system. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, MS is defined as follows:

"Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a long-lasting (chronic) disease of the central nervous system. It is thought to be an autoimmune disorder, a condition in which the body attacks itself by mistake. MS is an unpredictable disease that affects people differently."

It further reads:

"Some people with MS may have only mild symptoms. Others may lose their ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk when communication between the brain and other parts of the body becomes disrupted."

Since her diagnosis, she has faced significant challenges in her daily life, including difficulties with activities like showering and walking upstairs. Despite these hardships, Applegate has shown resilience and continues to find ways to work.

Applegate later also told the Los Angeles Times that she's trying to focus on voiceover projects because of her condition.

Christina Applegate also expressed her discomfort with seeing herself struggle in the interview with the LA Times. This was because she had gained weight due to inactivity and medication.

The change in her appearance made her feel unlike herself, which was challenging for her. However, she mentions overcoming her ego and acknowledging the quality of the television work she has done.

“I don’t like seeing myself struggling...Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time,” Applegate said.

Furthermore, in a 2022 interview with Kelly Clarkson, Christina Applegate revealed that her condition “s*cked balls.” In the same interview she further stated:

“I didn’t know what was happening to me, I couldn’t walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out. Someone was like, ‘You need an MRI....But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she continued.

Christina Applegate's journey since her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis showcases her remarkable resilience. Her surprise appearance and presentation at the 2024 Emmy Awards, which received a standing ovation, symbolized her enduring spirit and commitment to her craft.