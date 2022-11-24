Christina Applegate: 5 memorable roles played by the actress

Christina Applegate stars in the recently released final season of the dark comedy series Dead to Me. The show first premiered on Netflix in 2019. The second season was released in 2020, following which the final season premiered recently on Netflix on November 17, 2022, after a long delay due to the pandemic.

The critically-acclaimed show follows the journey of Jen (played by Applegate), a recently widowed real estate agent, who takes it upon herself to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband.

In a grief support group, she meets Judy (played by Linda Cardellini), who claims that she is grieving the death of her fiancé who died of cardiac arrest. As the two women bond over their grief and loss together, things slowly get out of hand as Jen begins to solve the mystery of her husband's death.

Christina Applegate has repeatedly been nominated for a number of awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, for her powerful performance on the show. Check out these other memorable performances portrayed by the talented actor.

5 popular roles played by Christina Applegate over the years

1) As Amy Greene in Friends

Christina Applegate had a minor role in the classic sitcom Friends. She played Amy Greene, the unlikeable and obnoxious sister of Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston). The self-absorbed Amy struggled to recall basic facts about other people, including her sister. She repeatedly calls Ross and Rachel's daughter by the wrong name and even forgets her gender.

However, Amy's role was loved by fans, and Christina received glowing reviews for her role. She was also nominated twice for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards for this role and won it once.

2) As Kelly Bundy in Married… with Children

Christina Applegate starred as Kelly Bundy in one of the longest-running sitcoms of all time, Married... with Children, which aired from 1987 to 1997. The Bundys were an ordinary family from Chicago who absolutely loved each other but lacked the communication skills to express it.

Kelly Bundy was the eldest child of Al and Peggy Bundy and the sister of Bud Bundy. She was beautiful but quite unintelligent, due to which she was usually portrayed as a dimwit. However, she demonstrated having knowledge of math and physics. Most importantly, despite being offended by the fact that she was a Bundy, she often stuck up for her family in times of need.

3) As Courtney Rockcliffe in The Sweetest Thing

Directed by Roger Kumble, this 2002 comedy film stars Christina Applegate as Courtney Rockcliffe, a divorce lawyer who is always willing to accompany her friends on any adventures or misadventures that are necessary for their well-being.

In the film, Cameron Diaz's character Christian Walters asks her friends Jane (played by Selma Blair) and Courtney to help her in finding the man of her dreams, Peter Donahue (played by Thomas Jane). This subversive and enjoyable film is a must-see for all Christina Applegate fans.

4) As Veronica Corningstone in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Directed by Adam McKay, this 2004 satirical comedy film starred Christina Applegate as Veronica Corningstone, a smart news anchor for a local San Diego television station, KVWN Channel 4.

The film delved into the gender politics of male-dominated workplaces in 1970s, where everyone loses their minds when Veronica is hired and receives higher ratings than the legendary Ron Burgundy. As the situation evolves into chaos, Veronica is forced to do her job to the best of her ability while also making up for the mess made by others.

The success of the film led to Christina Applegate reprising her role in the sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

5) As Sue Ellen Crandell in Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Christina Applegate played the 17-year-old Sue Ellen Crandell in Stephen Herek's 1991 coming-of-age black comedy Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. The plot revolves around Sue, who was forced to take over as head of the household when the elderly live-in babysitter (played by Eda Reiss Merin), whom her mother had hired while she was away for the summer, died unexpectedly.

The film follows how Sue tries to earn money through different ways after the death of their babysitter. This includes working at a fast food restaurant and as an executive assistant and fashion designer at General Apparel West. This was one of Christina's first major films and her role as Sue quickly became one of the most memorable roles of her career.

Catch the final season of Dead to Me streaming currently only on Netflix.

