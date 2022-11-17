Dead to Me season 3 cast list: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and others star in Netflix's black comedy series

Dead to Me season 3, the highly anticipated new season of the gripping dark comedy series, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/ 03:00 AM ET. The hilarious black comedy is created by Liz Feldman.

Will Ferrell, Liz Feldman, Adam McKay, Christina Applegate, Jessica Elbaum, and Christie Smith have served as the executive producers for the series, while Joe Hardesty, Linda Cardellini, Peter Chomsky, Buddy Enright, and Denise Pleune have acted as the producers for Dead to Me.

Since Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of Dead to Me, fans of the critically acclaimed series have been eager to see how the new season will unfold after season 2 ended on such a riveting note, with Jen and Judy waking up severely injured after a serious car accident caused by Ben's car.

The lead cast list for Dead to Me season 3 entails Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, among others. Without further delay, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the dark comedy-drama series' third season.

The lead cast list for Dead to Me season 3 explored

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding

Christina Applegate, a well-known actress, will reprise her fan-favorite role as Jen Harding in the third season of the show.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her portrayal of the pivotal role of Young Grace Kelly in the 1983 TV movie Grace Kelly, Kelly Bundy in the 1987-1997 TV series Married... with Children, Jesse Warner in the 1998-2000 TV series Jesse, Samantha "Sam" Newly in the 2007-2009 TV series Samantha Who? and Amy Green in the beloved sitcom Friends.

Over her long-spanning impressive acting career, Christina Applegate has also been a part of several other notable movies, television movies and series, including 21 Jump Street, Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas, Dance 'til Dawn, Charles in Charge, Wonderland, Jane Austen's Mafia!, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Bad Moms and many more.

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale

Well-known American actress Linda Cardellini is all set to reprise her lead role as Judy Hale in Dead to Me season 3.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Lindsay Weir in the 1999-2000 TV series Freaks and Geeks, Samantha Taggart in the 2003-2009 TV series ER, and Meg Rayburn in the 2015-2017 TV series Bloodline.

Over the years, Linda Cardellini has been a significant part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, entailing Guys Like Us, The Goode Family, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Gravity Falls, Regular Show, Mad Men, New Girl, Sanjay and Craig, Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Brokeback Mountain, The Lazarus Project, Avengers: Endgame, and more.

James Marsden as Ben Wood

Renowned American model, actor, and singer James Marsden will be reprising his significant character as Ben Wood in the third season of the Netflix series.

The 49-year-old actor is best known for playing the role of Scott Summers / Cyclops in the 2000 movie X-Men, John Wilkes Booth in the 2001 movie Zoolander, Lon Hammond in the 2004 movie The Notebook, Burt Reynolds in the 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Teddy Flood in the 2016-2022 TV series Westworld.

James Marsden has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including 27 Dresses, Superman Returns, Robot & Frank, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Welcome to Me, Accidental Love, Into the Grizzly Maze, Sonic the Hedgehog, On the Edge of Innocence, Wander Over Yonder, Tour de Pharmacy, and more.

Apart from Applegate, Cardellini, and Marsden, the cast list for the third season of Dead to Me includes Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Season 3 of Dead to Me, debuting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/ 03:00 AM ET, on Netflix.

