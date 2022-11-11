Lost Bullet 2: Where is Marco?

Lost Bullet 2 is a brand new addition to Netflix's thriller-action genre that was released on the streaming platform on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The film has been getting a lot of positive responses from the audience since its release. The movie is a sequel to the French action film, Lost Bullet.

Guillaume Pierret and Alban Lenoir have served as the writers for the movie, and Pierret has also acted as the director of Lost Bullet 2. Rémi Leautier and Mathieu Ageron have acted as the movie's producers. Morgan S. Dalibert was in charge of the cinematography of the latest Netflix action-thriller movie, while Romain Trouillet has served as the music composer of the sequel.

According to the official Netflix description for Lost Bullet 2:

"Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor."

The cast list for the sequel entails Alban Lenoir as Lino, Pascale Arbillot as Moss, Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski, Stéfi Celma as Julia, and Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri. It also has Sébastien Lalanne as Marco, Jérôme Niel as Yann, and Diego Martín as Alvaro, among several others.

Some significant takeaways from Netflix's Lost Bullet 2 explored

The action-thriller sequel movie, Lost Bullet 2, begins with Lino waking up in a hospital bed after being highly injured. It is quite evident that the movie starts from where it ended in the first part. Upon waking up, the first thing that comes to Lino's mind is what happened to his brother Charas.

He is heartbroken by his brother's death and wants to seek revenge. Lino asks Julia where Marco is and she tells him that Marco has fled the scene. However, Lino is suspicious about the whole scene as he was the one who had hand-cuffed Marco and it would have been impossible for the latter to escape. Lino believes that someone was behind Marco's escape from the place.

Although Lino is not in good shape, he desperately tries to keep his brother's wife and son safe, as fears that Areski's men will try to get to them and end their lives. When it does happen, Lino is able to save them but it puts him in a bad situation with the narcotics unit.

Julia wants him back on the team but he refuses. Thereafter, the movie makes a one-year time jump and the audience sees Lino working on the same team as Julia, but his hunger for revenge is still there.

Who are behind keeping Marco safe and alive?

Later on, in the movie, Lino gets a tip from an unknown caller that his adoptive mother is very sick and he should come and visit her. It is a trap that lures him into the hide-out of Marco, who is kept alive and safe from Lino by the narcotics department itself.

Julia's boss Moss and Julia herself are behind all of this. When Lino finds Marco in the hide-out, he becomes furious. However, when he realizes that the unit is involved in keeping Marco there, Lino is enraged and feels like he was betrayed by the unit.

He goes on to bring Marco to the unit to bring him to justice. In the unit, Moss informs him that Julia also knows about it and Lino feels even more betrayed. He hand-cuffs Marco in a room and leaves to prepare for his mission. Upon his departure, Yuri, who works for Alexander, appears in the unit alongside his armed men. He is also looking for Marco.

A still from Lost Bullet 2 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

A fight is about to begin in the unit when Lino arrives and after an extensively long fight, he is able to abduct Marco and put him inside his car's trunk. He then rushes out of the unit to make the borders where he wants to hand-over Marco to Alvaro so Marco gets what he deserves and does not walk a free man.

Watch Lost Bullet 2, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix, from November 10, 2022.

