Lost Bullet 2 ending explained: Who kills Marco?

Lost Bullet 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the popular 2020 French thriller-action movie, Lost Bullet. The movie premiered on Thursday, November 10, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The director of Lost Bullet, Guillaume Pierret, has acted as the director of the sequel as well. Pierret has also served as the writer for Lost Bullet 2, alongside Alban Lenoir.

The official Netflix synopsis for Lost Bullet 2 reads:

"Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor."

The promising cast list for the highly exhilarating thriller movie includes Alban Lenoir as Lino, Stéfi Celma as Julia, Sébastien Lalanne as Marco, Pascale Arbillot as Moss, Diego Martín as Alvaro, Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri, Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski and Jérôme Niel as Yann, among others.

Since the movie's premiere, it has been getting a lot of positive responses for its thrilling storyline, slick direction, and highly stimulating ending.

On that note, let's try and make sense of what happens at the end of the movie, and who kills Marco.

Lino and Julia decide Marco's fate

The brand new sequel to Lost Bullet picks up from where the original movie left off, with Lino desperate to avenge his brother Charas' death.

In the latter part of the movie, Lino finds out that Moss, the narcotics department head, and Julia, his partner at work, are the ones who hid Marco, the individual responsible for Charas' death, in a safe place under police protection. Furious at this, Lino abducts Marco and brings him to the narcotics unit.

Later, in the narcotics unit, a man named Yuri, along with his men, arrives, looking for Marco. He works under Alexander, a powerful and corrupt officer who wants Marco dead. They try to take him with them but Lino intervenes and after a long battle with Yuri and his men, finally puts Marco in his car trunk.

He plans to take Marco to the border where Alvaro, another police officer from Spain, who wants to get Marco behind bars for what he did, can take him in.

That way, Marco won't walk free and would get the punishment he deserves. Along the way, Lino faces many challenges as Yuri and his men chase his car. They are not the only ones though. Julia and the entire narcotics department are also trying to catch Lino.

A still from Lost Bullet 2 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

As Lino desperately tries to reach the border, Yuri's men try to stop him and he takes them out one by one while driving his car. He does it masterfully. Lino is so desperate that at one point he even gets Julia into a severe car accident. Later, he tricks the narcotics department and finally hands Marco over to Alvaro.

However, they are still away from the border and it has now become Alvaro's job to cross the border with Marco inside his van.

What happens to Marco?

A still from Lost Bullet 2 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Towards the end of the movie, Lino takes Marco inside a private residence where the two get into a massive fight. After an extensive fight, somehow, Marco gets the upper hand and stabs Lino severely, leaving him to bleed to death.

At this point, Julia arrives at the spot. She wants Marco to come with her. But Marco refuses and a fight ensues between Julia and Marco. When things get away from Julia and Marco tries to fatally injure her, she pulls the trigger and shoots Marco.

Thereafter, Lino takes the gun and shoots Marco in the face, killing him. Later, at the very end of the movie, the audience sees Moss trying to manipulate Julia to put all the blame on Lino for Marco's death, but, Julia refuses and quits the unit.

The movie then ends with a cameo by Areski, who is seen taking out a box from Lino's car. It seems like he is getting ready for another future mission.

Don't forget to watch Lost Bullet 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes