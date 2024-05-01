"I didn't stick the landing"—Chris Hemsworth says he is disappointed with his job on Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth made the cover of Vanity Fair's May 2024 issue, where he expressed his disappointment with his performance on Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor revealed that although he was grateful for the role, he felt frustrated with playing the same character in four Marvel films and additional Avengers movies.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing," said Chris.

Chris Hemsworth first played the God of Thunder Thor's character in the 2011 movie, Thor. Later on, he appeared as Thor in all four Avengers movies and three sequels of Thor.

"I'm probably pretty replaceable," says Chris Hemsworth about playing Thor

While talking about consequently playing the character of Thor, Chris Hemsworth added that sometimes, while reading other characters' lines, he would think they got "cooler stuff" than him. He also believes that although he has the costume and everything, he's "probably pretty replaceable."

"Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else's lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They're having more fun. What's my character doing? It was always about, 'You've got the wig on. You've got the muscles. You've got the costume. Where's the lighting.' Yeah, I'm part of this big thing, but I'm probably pretty replacable," the actor added.

However, his costar Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man in the Marvel series, seemed to disagree with Chris. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Robert revealed that Chris' character, Thor, is "tricky" to adapt and has limitations. He also complimented Hemsworth and called him the most "complex psyche" of all the Avengers.

"He's got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness," said Downey.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Hemsworth also expressed his interest in doing a movie with Brad Pitt. As per Vanity Fair, Brad Pitt is Chris Hemsworth's screen idol and the two finally met at the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood premiere's after-party in July 2019.

"I was kind of hiding in the corner. My agent came by and said, 'Did you meet Brad yet?' I said, 'Oh he doesn't want to meet me', and my agent said, 'No, he does, come and say hello!' When Brad went to shake my hand, somehow in my eagerness I'd already gone in for a hug," the actor revealed.

Chris Hemsworth's upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, alongside Anya-Taylor Joy, is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024. The movie is a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.