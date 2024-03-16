8 Hulk storylines that deserved an MCU film

Hulk is one of the most fan-favorite characters in the MCU. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the green superhero is a regular feature in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since making his debut in May 1962. Hulk has appeared in multiple comics with major storylines which position him as an A-listed character. Being a major part of the Avengers, Dr. Robert Bruce Banner has appeared in four movies as part of the team, two solo films, and multiple other blockbuster films.

However, fans have noted the various narratives explored in the comics which do not appear on screen. These storylines have cemented the character as one of the most influential ones in the MCU world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

8 Hulk storylines that would be great in an MCU film

1) Exiled in Planet Sakaar

Hulk (Image via Marvel)

The comic, Planet Hulk, features the character being exiled by the Illuminati. Once in distant space, he lands on a planet called Sakaar. He was captured by the governing forces and compelled to fight gladiatorial battles. However, he manages to inspire the people of Sakaar to follow him into battle to overthrow the dictatorship. This plot would create an exciting journey for an MCU film.

2) Psychological journey of the superhero

A still from The Incredible Hulk (Image via Marvel)

Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk would be a delight for fans to see on screen. Digging deep into Bruce Banner's psyche, this narrative follows the character regretting his every wrong decision. The superhero genre is undoubtedly busy with action-packed sequences. However, the internal reflection of this character humanizes him for audiences.

3) War on the Illuminati

Hulk (Image via Marvel)

Greg Pak's spin on the beloved character has always been a favorite among comic readers. His comic, World War Hulk, features the character returning from a long exile to declare war on the Illuminati. This narrative pushes the character and the reader to face the ugly side of the green superhero. After being humiliated, Bruce Banner disappears behind his alter-ego to give rise to a vengeful version of himself.

4) Bruce Banner ruling the world

A still from Thor Ragnarok (Image via Marvel)

Run by Maestro, an alternate version of the green superhero on a planet destroyed by nuclear war - this plot is loved by fans of Peter David's comics.

Hulk: Future Imperfect features the tale of an evil Maestro who rules the planet with an iron fist. It is an impressive take on the idea of superheroes digressing from what fans expect them to be. The adaptation of this comic to the screen would make for an interesting watch.

5) Banner realizes the end of the world

Hulk (Image via Marvel)

There is another narrative that expands on Bruce Banner's trauma, and this comic would be a great addition to the MCU.

Peter David's contribution to the comics surrounding the character is incredible. He expanded on the personal background of Bruce Banner to give his green alter ego an edge over the other characters. In The End, the character realizes that humanity is doomed. So he locks himself in a cave for several years. However, when Bruce Banner reemerges, the world is dead.

6) Hulk becomes a puppet to Nightmare

A still from Thor Ragnarok (Image via Marvel)

In issues 298-300 of the renowned comic, the superhero attacks New York City. For a long time, fans have been expecting a reference to this comic in the MCU due to its popularity.

The plot follows the Big Guy under the influence of Nightmare, a demonic entity. As it is prevalent in the comics, the Bruce Banner alter ego fights against the world in an attempt to destroy it. Seeing their friend in such a state, the Avengers step in to save him and the world.

7) Fight with Abomination

Hulk (Image via Marvel)

Fight with Abomination is one of the most entertaining fights in the Bruce Banner universe and it would be a great addition to the MCU storyline. Mourning the loss of his wife, Bruce Banner struggles to get his emotions under control. Failing to do so, he begins an epic battle with Abomination to seek revenge against him

8) Introduction of Wolverine

A still from Thor Ragnarok (Image via Marvel)

One of the most influential storylines was enclosed in the 181 issue of the comic. While the Bruce Banner alter ego fights Wendigo, Wolverine joins the fight. Together Dr. Banner and Wolverine defeat the villain. This narrative gives a perfect insight into the character of Wolverine. Providing a possible re-introduction of Wolverine in the MCU, this scenario is significant in the world of the green superhero.

Hulk's adventures are a delight to watch on the big screen. Fans are hoping to see the inclusion of varied storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe someday soon.