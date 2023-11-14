Hulk Hogan gives unfortunate health update

Hulk Hogan has been open about his health issues over the past few years and the pain he's dealing with regularly. Hogan recently shared an unfortunate update on his condition and how he's battling it.

The Immortal began his career as a wrestler on August 9, 1977. He became a household name in his second stint with WWE from 1983 to 1993 during the industry's boom. His patented move was the Atomic Legdrop, which was simple yet effective.

However, that same move messed up Hogan's back so much. He had to undergo multiple back surgeries, with his most recent one earlier this year back in January. He even had paralysis due to the procedure but went on to make a full recovery.

In the video below, Hogan shared an update to his Hulkamaniacs on Instagram. He revealed that he's still in pain, and there are good days, and there are bad days:

"After 40 years in the ring, the pain starts coming up on you," Hogan said. "It becomes prevalent on a real consistent basis. It can have a range from having a nice day that's not too bad to making the day miserable and so you can't sleep or even think straight."

Hulk Hogan has been very open about his issues with pain ever since he retired from the ring. Hogan used his experience to develop his company called "Immortal by Hulk Hogan." His products are the same ones that helped him deal with pain and stress.

What is Immortal by Hulk Hogan?

Hulk Hogan founded his own lifestyle company earlier this year with the help of Carma HoldCo. Hogan found out that using cannabis and mushrooms boosted his health and helped manage the pain he'd been feeling from years of wrestling.

His company will produce and sell THC and CBD products, as well as Kratom Capsules. The most recent item he promoted on his Instagram account was the Kratom Capsules, which can relieve pain and battle anxiety and depression.

Carma HoldCo. is the same company that also launched the cannabis brands of Mike Tyson called "Tyson 2.0" and Ric Flair's "Ric Flair Drip." Other wrestling personalities with their own cannabis brands include Kevin Nash, Rob Van Dam, and Jim Ross.

What do you think is the greatest moment of Hulk Hogan's wrestling career? Share your answers in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.