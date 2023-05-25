WWE Hall of Famer has launched his own cannabis brand

WWE legend Hulk Hogan will enter the booming cannabis industry by launching his own THC and CBD brand.

Hogan is one of the most popular wrestlers in history, being the face of WWE back in the 1980s and early 1990s. He retired back in 2012, but decades in the ring have taken a toll on his body.

However, The Hulkster found out about cannabis and mushrooms, which he began using to help him manage pain and boost his overall health. He announced on TMZ Sports that he has formed a partnership with Carma HoldCo. to create his own brand of THC and CBD.

"After the 10 back surgeries and two knees and two hips, it's just a situation of you do get hurt out there all the time," Hogan said. "I feel better than I've ever felt at 69 years old. I feel like I'm 25 again. It definitely helped me because as I said the slow walk back from the prescription drugs ended with me downing the Tylenol and the Advil and Aleve's and finally even that wasn't working for me."

Hogan stated that CBD has helped him manage his joint pain, inflammation, and even helped him sleep better.

"As I moved away from that and got into the CBD world, it really changed the game from my sleep to the inflammation, the way my wrists and my joints hurt, across the board, it helped me with my health." (h/t BodySlam.net)

Carma HoldCo. is also responsible for the cannabis brands of Mike Tyson (Tyson 2.0) and Ric Flair (Ric Flair Drip). However, it's unclear what Hulk Hogan's brand name will be and when it will launch.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Mike Tyson are not the only WWE Hall of Famers involved in the cannabis industry

The trio of WWE Hall of Famers mentioned earlier are not the only legends of wrestling involved in the booming cannabis industry. Rob Van Dam, who is famously known for his cannabis use throughout his career, has his own company called RVDCBD.

Kevin Nash launched his Jackknife strain back in August last year in partnership with HYMAN Cannabis. Even Jim Ross has a family-owned cannabis farm called Black Hat Farms.

Despite the growing industry of cannabis and mushrooms, there are certain areas in the United States where it remains illegal. And even most countries around the world have not legalized the use of such substances.

