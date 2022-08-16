What happened in World War Hulk in comics and how is MCU's She-Hulk leading up to the event?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Wednesday and will see the live-action debut of Jennifer Walters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that, we see Tatiana Maslany step into She-Hulk's role. We will also see Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/AKA Smart Hulk, who returns to the role after being seen last in the post-credit of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law getting closer, we recently got a clip that saw Bruce and Jennifer interact with each other. In the clip, the car they are traveling in gets attacked by a ship from Sakaar, leading to Jennifer's origins turning into a hulking monster.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave

Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters discuss Steve Rogers being a virgin in new #SheHulk clip Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters discuss Steve Rogers being a virgin in new #SheHulk clip https://t.co/zmI8qC8hZ4

With this, we have a set to two of Hulk's most iconic stories from the comics. So, let's look at what the story is and what to expect going forward.

How does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tease Planet Hulk and World War Hulk

World War Hulk and Planet Hulk comic covers (Images via Marvel Comics)

Written by Greg Park with art done by John Romita Jr., Planet Hulk and World War Hulk were two comic book events that showcased Hulk's rampage on Sakaar and Earth.

With Banner's tragic story jettisoning him halfway across space, both these storylines see a broken Hulk trying to make it back to Earth and exact revenge on the Illuminati for what they did to him. In Planet Hulk, after a Gamma Bomb goes off and Banner loses control of himself and almost destroys Las Vegas, the Illuminati shoots him off into space with the help of Doc Samson.

With the plan to send him to a peaceful planet, Hulk accidentally ends up in the war-torn Sakaar. Here, he meets Miek and Korg, with whom he forms a warbound pact but is taken into slavery and forced into Gladiator battles.

This is where the story of Planet Hulk starts as he tries to get off from Sakaar, make his way back to Earth, and get his revenge on the Illuminati. Elements of this story were also adapted in 2017s Thor: Ragnarok.

She-Hulk Source (3 DAYS) @SheHulkSource “Mark, rumors are going around about your next Marvel project being World War Hulk. Is that true?”



Mark internally: “Mark, rumors are going around about your next Marvel project being World War Hulk. Is that true?”Mark internally: https://t.co/vS56IOsb11

However, as the story progresses, Hulk falls in love with the warrior named Caeira and is ready to settle with her. But when the shuttle he was brought in to Sakaar on self-destructs, he loses everything as the city explodes. Blaming the Avengers and the Illuminati for the death of his wife and unborn child, he sets off on his way.

After he makes it off Sakaar, World War Hulk is about Banner reaching Earth and starting an all-out war against the Illuminati. Becoming stronger than ever, Hulk unleashes attacks on the likes of Black Bolt, the Avengers, and X-Men.

MCU Status @MCUStatus RUMOR: According to SEC documents, Universal’s distribution rights for the Incredible Hulk will revert back to Marvel Studios in June 2023. This would allow the rumored World War Hulk & future Hulk films to be released by Disney themselves.



(h/t r/marvelstudios & u/vidoardes) RUMOR: According to SEC documents, Universal’s distribution rights for the Incredible Hulk will revert back to Marvel Studios in June 2023. This would allow the rumored World War Hulk & future Hulk films to be released by Disney themselves.(h/t r/marvelstudios & u/vidoardes) https://t.co/XMEhSOHQ0I

It is not yet confirmed if we will be seeing this story play out this way with the MCU. Both the stories have Hulk being wronged by the Avengers and other heroes in some way. Here, Hulk's story has pretty much seen him be on the good side of the Avengers.

It's possible the MCU might pick up the plot points from Thor: Ragnarok considering Hulk was well known in Sakaar. Maybe the Grandmaster sent some goons after him to get him back? Only the future will tell us about it.

With the clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seeing a Sakaar ship attacking them, there are some plotlines bound to spawn off of this. Until then, let's wait and watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere on August 18, 2022.

Edited by Shreya Das