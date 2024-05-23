Beetlejuice 2 trailer breakdown: 5 key takeaways 

Beetlejuice fans can finally rejoice. The epic horror-comedy, released in 1986, is widely considered to have brought forth the trend of horror-comedy. Featuring the iconic Michael Keaton in the titular role, the movie sported an iconic character and a cast that included names such as Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Jeffrey Jones.

A sequel, announced in 2022, is now nearing its release. The film will be released on September 6, 2024. Earlier today, May 23, 2024, Warner Bros. released the first detailed trailer of the upcoming movie. The cast features several iconic faces, even in addition to Michael Keaton, who returns after a long gap to a role that eventually thrust him into superstardom.

5 Takeaways from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

1. Beetlejuice returns!

Expand Tweet

While the titular character’s name is written as ‘Betelgeuse,’ he is a ‘bio-exorcist’ demon stuck in the afterlife but can be seen by some people. Starring Michael Keaton as the eccentric demon, the trailer sees the return of the actor in all of his elements.

It again features the Deetz family that initially took his help to scare the ghosts away from their house. However, Beetlejuice was then found stuck in an afterlife waiting room, where he was trapped. He can be expected to be angry in the sequel, at least initially, considering the Deetz’s left him alone!

2. The return of familiar faces

Apart from Michael Keaton, who has single-handedly generated incessant hype for the sequel, the movie sees multiple faces return to the fold. This includes Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, two iconic actors remembered for their work in the original.

Winona and Catherine will reprise their past roles, that of Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. Lydia Deetz is seen in the trailer telling her kid not to utter Beetlejuice’s name a third time, as he will end up being summoned. However, kids being kids, that is exactly what ends up happening.

3. A number of new actors

The trailer also introduces a set of fresh faces who will take the iconic horror-comedy classic to the future. Jenny Ortega joins as Lydia’s daughter, with Justin Theroux also a part of the cast. Other new faces in the sequel include Monica Belluci, Burn Gorman, and most notably, Willem Dafoe.

The iconic Green Goblin actor is utterly talented and has featured in multiple major roles during his time. Beetlejuice 2 falls right up his alley. The movie also has undisclosed roles for Danny DeVito, Filipe Cates, and Arthur Conti, setting the movie up for an epic ride.

4. Tim Burton is all over the sequel

The movie’s release date (Image via Instagram/@beetlejuicemovie)

Fans will be delighted that Tim Burton is again helming the sequel of a project he initially grew famous for. The director has used a range of elements from the original, with the trailer opening with a new rendition of the Day-O song by Harry Belafonte, also used in the original.

The movie sees Burton’s whimsical style come up with a very potent combination of humor and horror. While there are bound to be jumpscares, the charisma of the actors on display is evident in the trailer and should make the upcoming movie a must-watch.

5. Interesting plot and throwbacks

Multiple new faces and some old ones (Image via Instagram/@beetlejuicemovie)

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the plot that will be on display in the second movie. However, how it included multiple throwbacks to the original class is bound to impress fans the most. Catherine O’Hara is seen struggling in a graveyard, while Michael Keaton appears hilariously gloating in all of his glory.

The demon is initially happy to have escaped the waiting room but quickly turns his attention to Lydia and her husband, who look terrified of him in the trailer. Keaton’s character, albeit quite powerful, is inarguably the best part of the franchise, and the actor was seen making several references to the original movie.

Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters in September 2024.