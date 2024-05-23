Beetlejuice 2 trailer release: Features Micheal Keaton's character obsessed with Winona Ryder’s Lydia 

The first trailer for Beetlejuice 2, which is officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on May 23, 2024, online. The trailer featured new looks at many old faces and also gave a glimpse into what viewers can expect from the new characters, while also showcasing the insanity that Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice will bring along.

The trailer for Beetlejuice 2 brings along all the classical callbacks to the first film, with Michael Keaton's titular trickster demon still being obsessed with Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Alongside that, the trailer also hints at what fans can expect from the plot of the film, and it might just involve the dead being out on the hunt for Beetlejuice himself.

Beetlejuice 2 trailer confirms the death of Charlie Deetz

The trailer for Beetlejuice 2 opens up with the funeral of Charlie Deetz. While the death was just hinted at in the past, the trailer has confirmed that actor Jeffrey Jones will be absent from the sequel. Alongside that, we get to see interactions between Ryder's Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid played by Jenna Ortega.

The trailer continues as it sees Astrid come upon a flyer that mentions Keaton's Beetlejuice. That's when Lydia recites what happened in the first film and asks Astrid not to take Beetlejuice's name as only horror will follow along. But with Astrid curious about who he is, she takes his name thrice which leads the trickster demon to come back to the world of the living.

Expand Tweet

Reunited with Lydia, the trailer then promises the classic shenanigans of Beetlejuice with Lydia questioning whether the living and the dead can co-exist together. We get to see Catherine O'Hara return as Delia Deetz with the trailer also giving us a new look at Justin Theroux's Rory.

The viewers also get to see Willem Dafoe's Wolf Jackson - a ghost detective - in action, as well as Monica Belluci's Delores - who is reportedly Beetlejuice's wife. The trailer shows both— the ghost detective and Beetlejuice's wife— out on the hunt for Beetlejuice and that's how they fit into the upcoming sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 releases almost 36 years after the original

Expand Tweet

Fans had been expecting a sequel to Beetlejuice for a long time, and almost 36 years after the original, it looks like their wishes are set to be granted. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to be released this September, and while it is a sequel in the traditional sense, director Tim Burton doesn't view it as one.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly in March, Burton revealed that he didn't want to add a simple "2" at the end of the title because it didn't feel like that kind of a film to him. Coming in so many years after the original which was released in 1998, Burton just wanted to go with something simpler.

"It's been, what? Thirty-five years. So it didn't feel like Beetlejuice 2 to me. It didn't feel like that kind of a movie. The other one I thought of, because one of my favorite Dracula movies is Dracula A.D. 1972, was Beetlejuice 2024 A.D. But this was a nice simple one," said Burton via Entertainment Weekly.

However, it does look like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be a natural progression of the story bringing in new faces into this world of chaos.

Fans will be able to check the film out when it is released in theatres on September 6, 2024.