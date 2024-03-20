How old were the returning Beetlejuice 2 cast members in the original film? Details explored

Beetlejuice 2, or Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, is all set to make its long-awaited premiere on September 5 of this year. The sequel to the original Tim Burton film from 1988, the second part of the franchise is set to see a continuation of the original story from decades ago, alongside some of the returning cast members.

While the new-age Tim Burton sequel will feature a set of exciting new actors, including Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe, the film will also see the three primary characters from the original film: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.

At the time the film was made, interestingly, Winona Ryder was significantly younger than Jenna Ortega is now. Ortega is set to play her daughter in the upcoming film.

Ahead of the film's release, here is a look back at the returning cast members from Beetlejuice, who will also be a part of the sequel.

How old were Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara during Beetlejuice?

Michael Keaton

When the film was made, Michael Keaton was relatively young and had a lot of Hollywood left to explore. The veteran actor, who also collaborated with Tim Burton on ambitious Batman projects, was 36 years old.

Michael Keaton went on to enjoy a tremendous career in Hollywood following this movie and remains a reputable veteran in the industry. Keaton is 72 years old now.

Winona Ryder

A surprisingly young Winona Ryder was the beating heart of Beetlejuice, a role that opened many doors for the actress. At the time Tim Burton made the film, Winona Ryder was only 17 years old.

Before her iconic role in Tim Burton's hit fantasy film, Ryder debuted at the age of 15 in Lucas (1986). She gained widespread popularity after her iconic role as Lydia Deetz, a character she will soon be seen reprising.

Ryder also went on to have a very prominent Hollywood career after the film and continues to be a star power in the industry. She is 52 years old as of 2024.

Catherine O'Hara

Another actress who had a glorious journey following Tim Burton's acclaimed movie, Catherin O'Hara, was 34 years old when the film was released. She was already an industry veteran by then, having begun her career in 1974.

She continued to enhance her career with some great roles, including her iconic appearance in Schitt's Creek. Currently 70 years old, she continues to take on new projects and do them with great finesse.

Interestingly, Beetlejuice also came at a time when the director, Tim Burton, was quite young. Burton made the film when he was 29 years old. He enjoyed a very successful career in Hollywood after this and continues to be one of the defining auteurs in his genre.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice 2 has kept most details, including the logline, shrouded in mystery up until now. The film is set to be a continuation of the first film, but after a large time skip, Jenna Ortega will take up the role of Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz, which means that a long time has passed between the events of the first and second films.

The Tim Burton movie releases on September 5, 2024.