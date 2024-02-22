"I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past"- Jenna Ortega drops new details about her character in Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice 2, or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is one of the most exciting films of the year, combining the legacy cast from the 1988 film with some new blood from the heart of Hollywood. Auteur Tim Burton is also returning to direct the sequel.

Among the new actors, Jenna Ortega, who has appeared in many critically and commercially successful projects in recent years, including Netflix's Wednesday, is a standout. Ortega will play the role of Astrid, the daughter of Winona Ryder's iconic Lydia.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jenna Ortega divulged some details about her character in Beetlejuice 2. She stated that even though her character may not be the polar opposite of Ryder's character, the mother-daughter friction will be a key part of the proceedings.

Ortega said:

"She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents... I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves… I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."

Ortega spoke at length about Beetlejuice 2 and its characters, also citing the exceptional prequel, which she has been a fan of all her life.

Jenna Ortega believes fans will like witnessing Lydia and Astrid's relationship in Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega, who was not born when Beetlejuice was released, is a lifelong fan of the film. It is quite the story for the actress to star in the sequel after watching it as a youngster.

This also means that Jenna Ortega has a fair idea of how fans will perceive the sequel. She revealed that the relationship between Lydia and Astrid in the film will be particularly interesting.

Ortega elaborated:

"The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important... And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again."

She added:

"For me, Lydia is the coolest ever...So then to play her daughter and also have to be like, ‘Mom…,’ and roll your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play."

The 21-year-old actress also praised the film's set designers in the interview, indicating that fans can expect some visually pleasing scenes throughout the Tim Burton directorial.

Ortega added that Beetlejuice 2 was an emotional experience for the entire cast. She said:

"For a lot of the cast that was revisiting Vermont, it felt weird to rush such a sentimental moment for them, seeing that house again and being together and calling each other by the same names again...

"But for the most part, up until the very last day, I feel like the shoot was a celebration of everyone being back together and doing practical effects again. It was probably the happiest I had ever seen Tim on a set, where he’s clapping at the monitor and shouting and laughing, which was really, really endearing."

Beetlejuice 2 will release in theaters on September 5, 2024.

