Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drops new poster, reveals trailer release date

Tim Burton's very long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has finally given out a trailer release date, which means that fans can soon see into the world of Beetlejuice after nearly three decades. The new poster features the legendary Michael Keaton in his iconic striped suit, sitting in the waiting room depicted in the prequel.

Alongside the poster, it has also been revealed that the first full trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will premiere this Thursday, May 23, 2024, which will mark the first time fans will get a glimpse of the Tim Burton world. This poster and trailer release is part of the ongoing marketing campaign for the film, which has not really released a lot of promotional material up until now.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will feature most of the primary original cast members, like Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside new additions like Jenna Ortega. The film is slated to premiere on September 6, 2024.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will drop this Thursday

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is going to feature the spooky but hilarious Betelgeuse (played by Keaton), who was the central character in Lydia Deetz's (played by Winona Ryder) story in the previous film. This time, Jenna Ortega will play Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter, who will also be at the center of the focus this time around. The new poster shows Betelgeuse waiting in the room for his time (which will perhaps be at the start of the sequel?).

The synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gives more clarity on the story that is set to take place in the new Tim Burton movie. The official logline reads:

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

This seems to hint that the new movie will also feature all the elements that made the first one iconic, and will drag viewers back to the same universe, which they once enjoyed in 1988.

The other cast members for the movie include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, , Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman. Arthur Conti and Filipe Cates have also reportedly been cast in undisclosed roles.

The plans for a sequel to the film have been around since 1990, but back then it was slated to be something entirely different, taking a more comic approach. Since then, there have been numerous attempts at making a second film, but nothing has come to fruition until 2022. A previous sequel, whose script was reportedly written, was shelved.

Thankfully, the 2022 attempt bore fruit, and the film swiftly moved to the latter stages, completing the shooting process shortly after the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will premiere theatrically on September 6, 2024.