Bad Dinosaurs on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Netflix is bringing to the audience another exciting children's animated television series, Bad Dinosaurs. The streaming platform announced the new series in June 2022, and after almost two years, the movie is finally set to be released on March 28, 2024.

Bad Dinosaurs was announced by Netflix as a group of new animated series and films ahead of the 61st annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival held in 2022. Every title announced was expected to be unique in its own way in terms of tone and language but similar in the themes they were set to explore, as well as storytelling methods.

Bad Dinosaurs is a debut animated series from Snafu Pictures, which is a London-based animation production company and it will follow the adventures and shenanigans of the notorious T-Rex and his family.

Everything we know about Bad Dinosaurs: Release, plot details explored

When is the series releasing?

Bad Dinosaurs is coming to Netflix Junior with its first season on Thursday, March 28, 2024. To watch the Netflix series viewers will need a subscription to the Netflix streaming service. Subscription plans start from $6.99 per month.

What is it all about? Plot details

The Netflix series follows a T-rex and his family as they go through a transitionary phase in life and the trials and tribulations of existence in the prehistoric wilderness. The animated series will explore how the T-Rex family struggles to continue their existence while being surrounded by other dinosaurs who are shown as majorly incompetent. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their colorful prehistoric world, having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there.“

Situated in the Mesozoic period, the series has been described as a ‘high-octane thrill ride’ and is based on a successful series of shorts that was co-created by veteran, Joel Veitch. It will be produced by Able & Baker and directed by Academy Award nominee Simone Giampaolo.

Watch the trailer here

While the synopsis reveals hardly much, Netflix has given us a teaser trailer to hint at what is in store for us with Bad Dinosaurs. SNAFU Pictures has not disclosed further plot details but the teaser trailer has revealed some interesting developments in the series.

Firstly, the color of the T-Rex is pink as opposed to the typical Tyrannosaurus in green and scales. It also shows all the other dinosaurs in interesting, eye-catching colors, which are visually attractive for kids to watch. Secondly, the series features other creatures like mice and ostriches to add variety to the storyline and keep children hooked to the show.

Other animated children's shows on Netflix

Netflix presented the Netflix Animation Showcase at the 61st Annecy International Animation Film Festival which took place on June 16, 2022, where Bad Dinosaurs was announced.

The festival saw many award-winning filmmakers and the Netflix team celebrating Netflix’s wide variety of animated stories for children and teenagers. It was hosted by Variety’s Chief Film Critic, Peter Debruge, who unveiled exclusive first looks, shared behind-the-scenes clips, and moderated conversations between talented filmmakers.

The event gave us exclusive sneak peeks at children's movies like The Sea Beast, directed by Chris Williams, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, and My Father’s Dragon, by Nora Twomey. The movies are now available for streaming on Netflix.

Catch Bad Dinosaurs on Netflix this Thursday.