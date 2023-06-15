Rick and Morty season 7 to reveal new details at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Rick and Morty, the American animated series aimed at young adults has been in the news for some time recently. With the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival currently going on, news is expected about the future plans for Rick and Morty fans. The official dates for Annecy Festival are from June 11 to June 17, 2023.

While Adult Swim, makers of the series, announced their panel to represent the show at the festival, there were hints about more information on the upcoming season 7. Fans can also get answers about the new voiceover behind the two leads. The involvement of Warner Bros. presentation in the Annecy Festival with Rick and Morty: 10 years of Intergalactic Adventures was announced in April.

The animated series by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, which has also won an Emmy, hosted its first panel on June 14, 2023. The panel included Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen, co-EP Steve Levy, and voice artist Spencer Grammer. They gave an overview of the show's impact on pop culture in the last decade.

Highlights of Rick and Morty season 7 revealed in Annecy Festival

Toon Extra: Animation News! @toonextra_ A panel showcasing the 10-year evolution of 'RICK AND MORTY' and a first look at Season 7. (9pm-10:45pm) A panel showcasing the 10-year evolution of 'RICK AND MORTY' and a first look at Season 7. (9pm-10:45pm) https://t.co/Y1xAPC7my5

The 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival is scheduled from June 11 to June 17, 2023. The festival disclosed some of the future plans for the popular American animated show Rick and Morty and its evolution in the last ten years. The Adult Swim show debuted in 2013 and has since gone on to become a cult comedy and an Emmy award-winning show.

The first panel of the series showcased how it was developed and how it evolved. The success of the show was also discussed since it has remained among the top 10 shows in HBO Max in Europe. It was the best-performing animated series in HBO Max Europe since its launch and season 6 debuted in 38 languages in 112 countries. More information on season 7 of the show is eagerly awaited.

Why is Adult Swim’s panel at Annecy Festival important?

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck Per Bleedingcool, details about Rick and Morty season 7 will be revealed at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival on June 14th!



I'm very curious what the first season without Roiland on board or voicing is gonna look like. Per Bleedingcool, details about Rick and Morty season 7 will be revealed at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival on June 14th!I'm very curious what the first season without Roiland on board or voicing is gonna look like. https://t.co/9XZgaqZbDt

Co-creator of the show, Justin Roiland was recently in the news due to a legal case of domestic abuse against him. Adult Swim ended its association with Roiland to keep the production house clear of any controversy. Justin, who voiced two main characters in the show, has cut ties with the company. Meanwhile, Adult Swim declared that the show would continue and a very hardworking team was coming together.

Under these circumstances, new artists might be needed to fill in the place that Justin vacated. Fans have been worrying about the show since Roiland left. Now that he has been cleared of the charges, fans were hoping Justin would join the team again. Roiland, however, has hinted at moving on from the organization and focusing on bringing back his reputation through other creative projects.

With Justin gone, Dan remains in charge of the Rick and Morty show with new voice artists coming in. Ouweleen and Levy have confirmed that the company is finalizing its recruitment process and the new voiceover would be as good as before. Since the screenwriters have stayed back, they believe that the transition would go well.

What other exciting Rick and Morty shows are awaited?

A new take on the original, Rick and Morty: The Anime is planned as a 10-episode adventure series to be aired on both Adult Swim and HBO Max. Takashi Sano who has previously directed two shorts – Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) – is helming this project as well.

Company president Ouweleen has credited the show to help expand Adult Swim globally. In 2023, apart from season 7 of the show, the anime version is also set to be aired. Levy assured fans that with a positive attitude, they have come up with better drawings, scripts, and animations. Meanwhile, Ouweleen stated that seasons 8 and 9 were already drawn before the writer's strike.

More information about the two series and/or shorts, and the artists involved in the new Rick and Morty show that the panel discussed at the 2023 Annecy Festival are awaiting confirmation.

Poll : 0 votes