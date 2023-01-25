Rick and Morty fans worry about the series' future as Dan Harmon takes lead

The future of the popular animated comedy series Rick and Morty is being doubted as co-creator and star voice actor Justin Roiland faces trial on domestic violence charges. In response, Adult Swim, the network on which the series airs, has announced that they have severed ties with Roiland and will be recasting his voice roles on the show.

While the series is set to continue with a seventh season and beyond, fans are now questioning the ability of the other co-creator, Dan Harmon, to lead the show without Roiland.

Skepticism surrounds Dan Harmon as lead showrunner for Rick and Morty

Dan Harmon's controversial past raises concerns (Image via Getty Images)

Dan Harmon has been a controversial figure in the entertainment industry, known for his antics on and off the set. He has a history of harassment and mistreatment of employees, which has led some fans of the series to question his ability to lead Rick and Morty without Roiland.

Harmon has also been criticized for his lack of sensitivity and offensive humor in the past, which has led some to question whether he will be able to handle the more mature themes that the series tackles.

Additionally, Harmon's past controversies include being fired from Community, a show he created due to his management style and conflicts with the network. He also had a public feud with actress Chevy Chase, who starred in the series. These incidents have led some fans to question his ability to handle the pressures and responsibilities of being the lead showrunner for a successful series like Rick and Morty.

Wubba Dub Dub (Image via Adult Swim)

Fans of the series have expressed mixed reactions to the news of Harmon taking the lead as the showrunner. Some are concerned that his past behavior and lack of sensitivity may lead to a change in the tone of the series.

Annie☠ @AnnieSpicie Phew I'm glad they've left rick and morty in the unproblematic hands of



*checks notes*



Dan Harmon Phew I'm glad they've left rick and morty in the unproblematic hands of*checks notes*Dan Harmon https://t.co/kZJM8iaBQR

Honey Ma @TheHoneyMa Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland are sickos. Remember the creepy p*do character that assaults Morty, King Jellybean? He comes from a short by Justin Roiland in which the same character kidnaps & cuts the faces off of two children & wears them. Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland are sickos. Remember the creepy p*do character that assaults Morty, King Jellybean? He comes from a short by Justin Roiland in which the same character kidnaps & cuts the faces off of two children & wears them. https://t.co/CealOzJEVj

Lake (but stronger) @ChargedCreepr @RealYouTubeKids Justin Roiland watching dan harmon turn rick and morty into a serialized comedy about morty's highschool study group @RealYouTubeKids Justin Roiland watching dan harmon turn rick and morty into a serialized comedy about morty's highschool study group https://t.co/DuKsAfmltu

Others have expressed disappointment in Roiland's actions and support for Adult Swim's decision to cut ties with him and recast his voice roles. However, many fans are still excited about the upcoming season. Despite the challenges, they are confident that Harmon and the rest of the team will continue to deliver a high-quality show.

Anton Hand @AntonHand Honestly a bit of me is hoping WB/Dan Harmon just goes full under-the-bus throw and has Rick tell Morty their voices sound weird because their voice actor got charged with Felony Domestic Battery and then just have a minute long uncomfortable silence as they stare at the audience Honestly a bit of me is hoping WB/Dan Harmon just goes full under-the-bus throw and has Rick tell Morty their voices sound weird because their voice actor got charged with Felony Domestic Battery and then just have a minute long uncomfortable silence as they stare at the audience

Logan Smith @HoweParody I remind you all what you are using to discredit Dan Harmon A) happened 15 years ago & B) he apologized in a thoughtful manner & she accepted it. You’re comparing apples to oranges. I remind you all what you are using to discredit Dan Harmon A) happened 15 years ago & B) he apologized in a thoughtful manner & she accepted it. You’re comparing apples to oranges.

Crowsa Luxemburg @quendergeer thank god they've removed the problematic showrunner from rick & morty and the show can continue under dan harmon thank god they've removed the problematic showrunner from rick & morty and the show can continue under dan harmon

Dave Tadros @tadros Rick and Morty @RickandMorty https://t.co/npS7WpywtD Love that people think Rick and Morty can’t continue without Justin… the dude has two voices. Dan Harmon has always been the show runner and the writers write the episodes. Justin just created the characters and voiced them. Look at Mickey Mouse. How many people have voiced him? twitter.com/rickandmorty/s… Love that people think Rick and Morty can’t continue without Justin… the dude has two voices. Dan Harmon has always been the show runner and the writers write the episodes. Justin just created the characters and voiced them. Look at Mickey Mouse. How many people have voiced him? twitter.com/rickandmorty/s…

Controversies and consequences: The future of Rick and Morty amid domestic violence charges and showrunner changes

Rick and Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

The charges against Justin Roiland and Adult Swim's decision to cut ties with him have cast a shadow over the future of Rick and Morty. The show's fans are divided on whether Dan Harmon, the remaining co-creator, can effectively lead the series without Roiland and whether his past controversial behavior will affect the show's tone.

The court will soon determine if Roiland is guilty or innocent. As the trial unfolds and the seventh season of Rick and Morty approaches, fans will be closely watching to see how the events will impact the future of the beloved series.

Poll : 0 votes