Who is Allie Goertz? Justin Roiland underage girls DM screenshots surface in wake of musician's accusations 

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was recently charged with domestic violence in connection to a 2020 incident involving an anonymous woman. Shortly after, musician Allie Goertz shared a series of inappropriate Twitter messages she received from the animator.

Goertz said that Roiland’s messages made her to never see Rick and Morty again despite her writing a concept album for the show. In the messages, Roiland asked Goertz to write a song using inappropriate references to promote the message of “no more racism.”

Twitter posts (1/3) (Image via Twitter)

He also used slurs like “f****t” and “a***ole” while addressing Goertz before apologizing for his “off the record” messages and blaming his behavior on the “4th glass of wine.”

In the wake of Goertz’s accusations, several other screenshots of Justin Roiland sending inappropriate messages to minors also surfaced online.

Everything to know about Allie Goertz

Allie Goertz is an American musician and comedian who rose to fame by posting satirical songs on YouTube under the name “Cossbysweater.” She often includes references to iconic shows and films like The Simpsons, The Room and Arrested Development in her songs.

She garnered significant recognition in 2015 after creating the Rick and Morty concept album Sad Dance Songs. Goertz was born on March 2, 1991, and reportedly grew up with her three sisters. She started her music career by singing to strangers on Chatroulette.

Goertz co-hosted the Simpsons’ Everything's Coming Up Podcast and served as a social media producer for Comedy Central's @/midnight, hosted by Chris Hardwick. She also became an editor for MAD Magazine in 2017.

The musician is set to release an album on Nine Inch Nails covers.

A look into the inappropriate message allegations against Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland allegedly sent inappropriate messages to minors (Image via Getty Images)

In the wake of the domestic violence charges and Allie Goertz’s inappropriate messages allegations against Justin Roiland, many of his alleged improper texts to underage girls also surfaced online.

On January 15, a series of alleged messages from Roiland, sent to a 16-year-old back in 2015, surfaced online. Although the original poster eventually went private, the screenshots were further shared on Twitter by other users.

Twitter posts (2/3) (Image via Twitter)

The caption on the original post read:

“On September 2015 Justin Roiland followed me on Twitter, I was 16. Of course I was so excited because I loved R&M at the time! So I messaged him first and we started talking every now and then, some of it very casual but some parts were 100% weird.”

According to the screenshots shared by Twitter user @/MartyAmericaUSA, Roiland asked the minor to run away from school and go into “s*x slavery.” He also allegedly addressed her as a “f****t b*tch,” called her “jailbait” and said she would go into “cam w***ing” once she turns 18.

Another user @/Cvntfibers also shared an improper message from Roiland back in 2014. In the alleged message, the animator could be seen saying:

“Are you going to get Morty tattoo’d on your b**b…? If not you, then who?”

A Facebook user called Janna Waters also claimed that Roiland texted on Twitter when she was 16 and called her “insanely hot.” The user also alleged that the Rick and Morty co-creator allegedly had a “predatory scout” named Christy who used to find “young girls who looked a certain way” for the creator.

Twitter user @/arlocado also said that they texted Roiland about the latter’s work helping them with childhood s*xual trauma, but the animator allegedly attempted to groom her instead:

Twitter posts (3/3) (Image via Twitter)

In addition to the allegations, the Orange County Superior Court charged Justin Roiland with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in connection to a 2020 domestic violence incident.

A protective order filed in October 2020 and valid until October 2023 prohibits Roiland from harassing, threatening, surveilling, or going within 100 feet of the plaintiff. The animator was also asked to turn in the firearms he owned or possessed. Roiland has reportedly denied the charges filed against him.

Amidst the controversy, the official account of Rick and Morty announced that Adult Swim has cut ties with Justin Roiland, but the show will continue as the “talented and dedicated crew are hard at work” for the seventh season of the sitcom.

