Which Pixar projects did Ralph Eggleston work on? Tributes pour in as animator passes away at 56

Academy Award-winning animator, art director, and production designer Ralph Eggleston has passed away at the age of 56 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Eggleston was best known for working at Pixar Animation Studios, including the 2001 animated short film For the Birds, for which he won an Oscar for writing and directing.

Another Pixar project on which Eggleston worked was the famous Toy Story, for which he received an Annie Award for outstanding production design. Interestingly, Ralph was hired by Pixar in 1992, during the developmental stages of the film.

Pixar took to Twitter to pay the animator a heartfelt tribute. The tweet reads:

"In memory of Ralph Eggleston - animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful."

Pixar @Pixar In memory of Ralph Eggleston—animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful. In memory of Ralph Eggleston—animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful. ❤ https://t.co/YzZACENcZw

Ralph Eggleston's career at Pixar Animation Studios

Animator Ralph Eggleston was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. in 1965. In 1983, he graduated from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff.

Eggleston has worked on a number of Pixar projects that are still popular today. Apart from From the Birds and Toy Story, he has helmed projects like Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Cars, The Incredibles, and Inside Out.

His final project with the studio was the 2020 film Soul, where he worked as a development artist in the film's art department.

The animator also won several accolades, including the Annie award for Finding Nemo in 2004 and Inside Out in 2015. He was later honored with the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement in 2016. Eggleston also won the VIEW Visionary Award in 2019.

Before his time at Pixar, the animator was a part of famous Disney projects like Aladdin, FernGully: The Last Rainforest, Pocahontas, and The Lion King.

Prior to his time at Pixar and Disney, Eggleston worked at Warner Bros. and Universal TV. He has also helmed marvelous projects like Scooby-Doo and Rugrats, which gave him good standing as an animator and art director in the industry.

Netizens react to Ralph Eggleston's demise

cartoonbrew.com - Animation News @cartoonbrew RIP, Ralph Eggleston, who has died from pancreatic cancer at 56. He won an Oscar for his short 'For the Birds,' but that doesn't even begin to describe his legacy. Pixar films look the way they do in large part because of him. A cornerstone of that company. Full obit to come. RIP, Ralph Eggleston, who has died from pancreatic cancer at 56. He won an Oscar for his short 'For the Birds,' but that doesn't even begin to describe his legacy. Pixar films look the way they do in large part because of him. A cornerstone of that company. Full obit to come. https://t.co/cnbDYRcBv7

Social media users have paid tribute to the renowned animator. Among his industry friends, Jorge R Gutierrez, creator of El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and The Book of Life tweeted:

"Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will forever cherish our conversations. Before many knew he was sick he was trying to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That's Ralph"

Jorge R. Gutierrez @mexopolis Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will forever cherish our conversations. Before many knew he was sick he was trying to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That's Ralph. Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will forever cherish our conversations. Before many knew he was sick he was trying to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That's Ralph. https://t.co/vyiwZ6dOPL

Steven Clay Hunter, a former animator at Pixar, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the famous animator. He said:

“Incredible talent. Wonderful human being. F**k cancer.”

Angus MacLane, director of Disney- Pixar Lightyear, tweeted:

"RIP Raph Eggleston. Truly one of a kind. His massive talent was matched only by his kindness."

Angus MacLane @AngusMacLane RIP Raph Eggleston. Truly one of a kind. His massive talent was matched only by his kindness. RIP Raph Eggleston. Truly one of a kind. His massive talent was matched only by his kindness. 💔 https://t.co/GkD5Tt5X9B

Fans responded to Pixar's tweet about Ralph Eggleston's death by tweeting:

J-Man @HeckingIdiot @Pixar Ralph's work has always been amazing, It's sad to see him go.. @Pixar Ralph's work has always been amazing, It's sad to see him go..

Animated Antic @Animated_Antic @Pixar Ralph Eggleston really helped make Pixar films look the way they are. His production design art is amazing and he really brought his A+ game to every single film he worked on. I'm seriously gonna miss seeing his work on Pixar's future films. @Pixar Ralph Eggleston really helped make Pixar films look the way they are. His production design art is amazing and he really brought his A+ game to every single film he worked on. I'm seriously gonna miss seeing his work on Pixar's future films. https://t.co/87MU0iPe6k

Carter Sumner ®️ @Carterthe_Great



We Have A Lot To Thank Him For Making These Beloved Pixar Stories… RIP Ralph EgglestonWe Have A Lot To Thank Him For Making These Beloved Pixar Stories… RIP Ralph Eggleston 😔 We Have A Lot To Thank Him For Making These Beloved Pixar Stories… https://t.co/ArrG9svfQR

cartoonbrew.com - Animation News @cartoonbrew Animation legend T. Hee teaching at Calarts in the early 1980s. The shadow caricature of Hee was drawn by one of his students, Ralph Eggleston (RIP). Animation legend T. Hee teaching at Calarts in the early 1980s. The shadow caricature of Hee was drawn by one of his students, Ralph Eggleston (RIP). https://t.co/5n4MZny8WK

Josh Holtsclaw @joshholtsclaw The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person. The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person. https://t.co/MMj7MeD2t7

Some fans praised him for giving the Pixar films he worked on a "unique look," calling him "incredible."

Animated Antic @Animated_Antic I'm devastated to hear that Ralph Eggleston passed away of cancer at the age of 56. He was such an incredible artist having been the production designer on several Pixar films and giving them their unique look as well as directing the short For The Birds. I'll seriously miss him. I'm devastated to hear that Ralph Eggleston passed away of cancer at the age of 56. He was such an incredible artist having been the production designer on several Pixar films and giving them their unique look as well as directing the short For The Birds. I'll seriously miss him. https://t.co/7GrQCs9xt4

Hugo l’astronaute 🇫🇷🚀 @Hugo_FR_91



The short film he made was incredible, thanks to him for the 30 years at Pixar @Pixar Rest in peace 🕊The short film he made was incredible, thanks to him for the 30 years at Pixar @Pixar Rest in peace 🕊❤️The short film he made was incredible, thanks to him for the 30 years at Pixar ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/44gB1g4PJu

Funeral arrangements for Eggleston have yet to be announced. He is believed to be unmarried and without children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal