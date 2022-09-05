"Funniest thing I have ever seen": Rick and Morty commercial endorsing God of War Ragnarok sends fans into frenzy

There have been complaints about God of War Ragnarok's marketing as fans feel Sony should be doing better. Despite the complaints, Rick and Morty have become an unlikely collaboration many hadn't seen coming.

Rick and Morty is among the most popular animated series of all time as the science-fiction-themed show has broken the realm of imagination. The main series gravitates around the duo of Rick and Morty, who go on countless journeys of all kinds. Getting them to market the God of War Ragnarok is simply brilliant, and fans seem to love it.

The upcoming game is one of the most hotly-anticipated titles, as fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Scheduled to be released later this year on November 9, it will be the next step in Kratos and Atreus' journey, and the mini commercial perfectly captures that essence.

There have been some complaints about the recent combat reveal video, but this commercial hits the mark as far as the gaming community is concerned.

God of War Ragnarok finds its latest commercial in Rick and Morty

Earlier on September 5, the official Twitter channel of Rick and Morty posted a one-minute clip of their latest commercial. The series is known for making whacky commercials, with a recent one promoting Wendy's. This time, they have gone with something different - Sony Santa Monica's upcoming title, God of War Ragnarok.

Given the anticipation surrounding the game and the overall popularity of Rick and Morty, fans are already showing their anticipation. One fan, who was already happy with Season 6's, has now got many more enjoyable references.

Another fan also gave their approval following the first episode of the new season. They feel that the latest endoresement for God of War Ragnarok feels quite nice even if it's just a commercial.

SplashFinesse87 🍁 @SlashWarrior87 @RickandMorty @PlayStation This is just amazing! I love this! After a well done first episode of a new season now this! Yeah you got me on board as a fan! @RickandMorty @PlayStation This is just amazing! I love this! After a well done first episode of a new season now this! Yeah you got me on board as a fan!

One user loved the signature burp from Rick when he handed over the bow and arrow to Morty. It's an in-game reference to Kratos' son Atreus, who uses those tools to good effect.

moutasem @mutantmo @RickandMorty @PlayStation lol damn that was an epic drunk-burp and a half when he handed him the bow and arrow 🤣 @RickandMorty @PlayStation lol damn that was an epic drunk-burp and a half when he handed him the bow and arrow 🤣

For some, Rick and Morty's commercials are only second to those featuring Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.

RobGThai @RobGThai @RickandMorty @PlayStation Rick and Morty adverts is only second to advert from Ryan Reynolds. I would willingly watch them all. @RickandMorty @PlayStation Rick and Morty adverts is only second to advert from Ryan Reynolds. I would willingly watch them all.

Some are even hoping that there will be a similar commercial for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is scheduled to be released next year.

It seems few are so optimistic that they're wishing for an entire episode inspired by games from Sony PlayStation.

Cazacalvos @cazacalvos @RickandMorty @PlayStation and if they make an episode of pure game references of Sony games? @RickandMorty @PlayStation and if they make an episode of pure game references of Sony games?

Even Xbox players now feel that PlayStation's marketing is far better at the moment, and the latest one for God of War Ragnarok is just the latest example.

Crystallis @crystallisz @RickandMorty @PlayStation I'm Xbox main but PS marketing is always a league better than Xbox. @RickandMorty @PlayStation I'm Xbox main but PS marketing is always a league better than Xbox.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9, and fans will hope that there won't be any more delays. The game will be released on both generations of PlayStation consoles and could be one of the best games to release in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan