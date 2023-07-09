Inside Job: Why Netflix cancelled the show, will there be a third season, and more

The recent cancellation of Netflix's popular animated comedy, Inside Job, created by Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, has sparked disappointment and backlash among fans and creators alike.

As another series concludes with a frustrating cliffhanger, Netflix's decision has fueled growing resentment among its audience, potentially damaging its relationship with viewers and creators.

Unfortunately, animation has been historically seen as less valuable compared to live-action productions. Animated series are often expensive to produce, requiring substantial financial success and cultural influence to survive.

The abrupt cancellation of the Netlfix series, despite being renewed for a second season, exemplifies the uncompromising attitude of the streaming giant towards its animated offerings.

Netflix's Inside Job failed to soar to immediate popularity

The cost of animation: Did financial factors lead to the animated series' demise? (Image via Netflix)

Despite garnering 21,240,000 viewing hours within its first nine days on Netflix and achieving a respectable 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Inside Job was surprisingly axed.

The show was divided into two parts, consisting of 18 episodes, out of an original order of 20. Why did Netflix halt Inside Job's run prematurely, considering the positive reception and strong viewership?

Sarah 🏳️‍🌈 @swrightKC Something very cruel about Netflix labeling Inside Job as “one of the most rewatched shows by members” after they canned it due to “lack of interest” Something very cruel about Netflix labeling Inside Job as “one of the most rewatched shows by members” after they canned it due to “lack of interest” https://t.co/RXaMt6slUV

The likely culprit is analytics. Following the success of the series' first part, Netflix initially renewed it for a second season in June 2022.

Nevertheless, not long after Part 2 hit the screens, the promise of renewal was abruptly rescinded. This unexpected reversal, while unusual, is becoming increasingly common in the rapidly evolving landscape of streaming services.

The financials for Inside Job are not disclosed, but the production costs were likely substantial. Although the show did not rival blockbuster hits like Stranger Things, it wasn't performing at a comparable level.

Netflix's recent trend of canceling shows indicates an unwillingness to invest in series that aren't immediate mega-hits or cult favorites, like Bridgerton or The Umbrella Academy.

As a result, Inside Job, failing to bring in immense profits or create a merchandise-driven empire, was deemed unviable by Netflix.

A closer look at Inside Job

Shion Takeuchi's quirky universe: Exploring the world of the now canceled Netflix series (Image via Netflix)

The series is an adult-centric workplace comedy set in a clandestine government office. It was the brainchild of Shion Takeuchi, a renowned writer of the popular Disney series Gravity Falls.

The show follows the employees of Cognito, Inc., a deep-state entity manipulating world events from behind the scenes, evoking a universe that conspiracy theorists could only dream of.

A quirky mix of diverse characters navigates this eccentric universe, aiming to maintain their livelihoods, ascend the corporate ladder, and save the world.

Featuring voice talents such as Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater, the characters range from a socially awkward genius scientist to a former co-founder suffering from extreme paranoia.

Throw in a PR manager with a sharp tongue, a genetically altered super-soldier, a chemically dependent biochemist, and a sentient cluster of mushrooms, and you have a wonderfully chaotic, visually stunning series with a compelling narrative.

Yet, despite its allure, fans may not witness the climax of this fascinating story.

Inside Job and the potential future of Netflix

Inside Job's unresolved storyline: How Netflix's cancellations could undermine viewer commitment (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's cancellation of Inside Job a is another hit to its already shaky public image. Subscribers are learning that their favorite series, even those renewed for new seasons, aren't safe from abrupt termination.

The persistent threat of unfinished narratives may deter viewers from committing to new shows, leading to more cancellations and perpetuating a destructive cycle that could ultimately undermine the essence of Netflix's content generation.

The animated series' demise can be seen as a warning to other moderately successful, well-received productions.

The high-octane world of streaming media allows little room for such shows to thrive. Could Netflix, through its merciless strategy, end up sabotaging its success one series at a time? Only time will tell.

