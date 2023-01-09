''Never get attached to Netflix shows'': Inside Job fans disappointed as Netflix cancels season 2 despite earlier renewal

Netflix's show-cancellation saga appears to be far from over, as the streamer has also canceled Season 2 of Inside Job.

Released on October 22, 2021, Inside Job is an American adult science fiction animated sitcom following the life of Reagan Ridley, a brilliant yet socially awkward and short-tempered Japanese American robotics engineer who believes that the world could be a much better place to live.

The series stars Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Brett Gelman, Andy Daly, Chris Diamantopoulos, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, and Brett Gelman in various voice-based parts.

Critics loved the series' animation, voice acting, and social satire, therefore its cancelation was met with widespread dismay among fans. As one fan put it:

"Never get attached to Netflix shows"

A fan's reaction to Inside Job getting canceled (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netflix cancels Inside Job even after announcing season 2 renewal

Netflix had previously announced in June 2022 that Inside Job has been formally renewed for a second full season in addition to the upcoming Part 2. But it looks like the platform isn't going ahead with the show anymore. The show's success can be attributed to the excellent blending of fact and fantasy that it presented to viewers.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Many Twitter users voiced their disappointment at the show's cancelation, with many stating that they would no longer be subscribing to Netflix in protest of the company's "ruthless cancelation of brilliant shows" in recent months.

Fans are wondering why the platform, which has been termed a "hot mess," would decide to discontinue a show that many of them watched regularly.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Many fans resorted to memes to mock Netflix's annoying habit of blatantly canceling shows people adore. Some have stated that it has become difficult for them to become immersed in a new show because they do not know when it will be canceled.

Fans are upset that every animated show is getting treated harshly except Big Mouth, which has been renewed for a seventh season. One viewer didn't hold back and went on to add that Netflix is canceling shows that are revealing the truth about what's occurring in the world.

What is Inside Job about?

Created by Shion Takeuchi Inside Job is a workplace comedy set in a world where many conspiracy theories aren't fictional. In this universe, the American shadow government organization Cognito, Inc., is one of six organizations that control the world (the others being the Illuminati, the Atlantians, the Reptoids, the Catholic Church, and the Juggalos).

The IMDb description of the show reads:

"For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren't just theories, they're fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job."

Shion Takeuchi, the show's creator, previously wrote Gravity Falls. Along with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and BoJack Horseman director Mike Hollingsworth, he serves as an executive producer on the show.

Takeuchi recently announced the news of the show's cancelation with the caption:

"I have some sad news. I can’t thank you enough for having loved Inside Job as much as I have."

The show's opening theme is called "Pa$$ the Time (Part 2)", by Bronze (feat. BBRC), composed by Robert Bolton, Matthew Bronson, and Mischa Chillak.

Poll : 0 votes