On which streaming platform will The Twits movie be released? Explored

The Twits is an upcoming animated film co-directed by Phil Johnston, Todd Demong, and Katie Shanahan. Johnston and Meg Favreau co-wrote the film's screenplay, which is based on a screen story by Kirk DeMicco and John Cleese. The movie is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1980 novel of the same name.

The film's animation work is credited to Jellyfish Pictures, the company behind films like The Boss Baby and The Bad Guys. Furthermore, John H. Williams is the film's executive producer, while Johnston, Maggie Malone, and Daisy May West serve as the producers. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2025.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits’ beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy."

How to watch The Twits online?

An image of Mr. Twit and Mrs. Twit from the upcoming Netflix movie (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Fans will be able to watch the animated film on Netflix in 2025 with a valid subscription plan. The streaming platform offers viewers three plans to choose from.

The basic Standard plan with ads costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free version of the Standard plan costs $17.99 per month, and comes with the option to add one additional member for just $7.99 per month. The cost of the Premium plan (ad-free) is $24.99 per month and it offers two slots for additional members at $7.99 per month per person.

Plot summary

An image of the Muggle Wumps from the animated film (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Twits is centered on a spiteful couple, Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who own the wretched amusement park called Twitlandia. Their penchant for pulling nasty pranks on each other as well as the animals in their care is widely known. Bearing the brunt of their cruelty are the monkeys, Muggle Wumps, who are forced to train for hours without any rest.

Also, Mrs. Twit tries to trap birds onto the trees with superglue and uses them for pies. The Muggle Wumps warn the Roly-Poly bird to help save the other birds.

Frustrated by their cruelty, the Muggle Wumps decide to teach the couple a lesson. Once when they step outside the house, the monkeys glue all the furniture upside down. After Mr. and Mrs. Twit return, the monkeys pour superglue on their heads as well.

Bewildered by their surroundings, they come to think they must be standing the wrong way somehow and proceed to stand on their heads. They get instantly glued to the floor and begin shrinking down until they disappear into nothingness, much to the joy of the animals.

Cast and characters

A still taken from the 2025 movie (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The film's voice cast list, as of this writing, is as follows:

Margo Martindale as Mrs. Twit

Johnny Vegas as Mr. Twit

Natalie Portman

Emilia Clarke

Since its release in 1980, The Twits by Roald Dahl has sold 16 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 41 languages. In September 2021, Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company and the animated film will be the first screen adaptation of his books on the streaming platform.

During the film's announcement in September 2023, Phil Johnston shared that the classic children's book was his favorite while growing up.

"I've always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don't know what this says about me, and I really don't want to look into it. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency," he elaborated.

He continued:

"And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can't be allowed to win in our world."

