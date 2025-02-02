Wayward on Netflix: Everything to know about the show

Netflix will debut Wayward, a limited series that explores the intricacies of the troubled youth industry. Anticipated to debut in 2025, the series will be available for streaming only on Netflix. Conceived by comedian Mae Martin, the show provides an in-depth look at therapeutic boarding schools and their impact on teenagers.

The show is set in a structured environment designed to rehabilitate at-risk teens while also exploring the complex dynamics between students and faculty. Starring Toni Collette, the series has already generated excitement following the release of its trailer. As audiences await its premiere, here’s an overview of what to anticipate from Wayward.

When is Wayward expected to be released?

Trending

Wayward is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. The announcement was made in April 2023, with filming scheduled to take place in the Toronto area during the summer of 2024. The specific premiere date has not been confirmed, but all eight episodes of Wayward will be available for streaming at launch.

The decision to drop all episodes simultaneously matches Netflix's binge-watch-friendly style, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the plot in one go. To fully understand the storyline’s development, it is advised to watch the series for the optimal experience.

Cast and crew

Toni Collette, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Mae Martin on the set of Wayward (Image via Netflix)

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Mae Martin, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sarah Gadon, Patrick J. Adams, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick Gallagher, Sydney Topliffe, Joshua Close, and Toni Collette. Collette portrays Evelyn Wade, a life coach at the therapeutic boarding school who plays a pivotal role in shaping the students' lives.

Mae Martin, known for Feel Good, serves as the creator and co-showrunner alongside Ryan Scott. Scott’s previous works include Servant and Fear The Walking Dead. The series is a collaboration between Objective Fiction and Sphere Media.

Exploring Wayward's sneak peek video

Patrick J. Adams and Sydney Topliffe in Wayward (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

Netflix tudum describes the show as:

"Wayward is a thriller set in a scenic town with a sinister side. The limited series explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next."

In the sneak peek, Patrick J. Adams’ character is seen introducing the academy to a prospective student, played by Sydney Topliffe. He says:

"It’s a therapeutic school, and I think it might be a good fit. Mom’s on board, too."

The teaser also features Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette) in a promotional video for the academy. Introducing herself, Wade states:

"an author, a life coach, and a lead youth counselor."

Wade continues:

"We use groundbreaking therapeutic techniques, rigorous academics, and a transcendent connection with nature to solve the problem of adolescence."

However, the skepticism reflected in the sneak peek hints at deeper tensions within Tall Pines Academy. Her confident delivery underscores the promise of the academy as a nurturing space for troubled teens.

A moment of doubt is introduced when the young girl (Sydney Topliffe) unplugs the TV playing Wade’s video, abruptly cutting off her speech. This act highlights the student’s reluctance and conflicting emotions about Tall Pines Academy, suggesting that its methods may not be the right fit for everyone. This preview offered an early look into the series' themes, tone, and character dynamics.

Production insights

Patrick J. Adams as one of the pivotal characters in Wayward (Image via Netflix Youtube)

Ryan Scott serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Mae Martin. The production team includes Euros Lyn, who previously directed all episodes of Heartstopper seasons 1 and 2. Lyn joins Wayward as both director and executive producer. In an interview with Netflix Tudum published on August 1, 2024, Lyn shared his excitement about the project, stating:

"Directing a stellar ensemble featuring Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, and Mae Martin is a dream come true. I’m excited to bring this original blend of thriller, comedy, and horror to life, and to shed light on the troubled teen industry."

Ben Farrell, the founder of Objective Fiction, joins as an executive producer alongside Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja, and Bruno Dubé from Sphere Media. Additionally, the series is strengthened by directors Renuka Jeyapalan and John Fawcett, each of whom has experience in thriller narratives.

The narrative is expected to highlight the advantages and difficulties of these institutions, possibly igniting wider discussions on youth rehabilitation methods.

Combining psychological drama with thriller components and social commentary, the show is poised to be an engaging addition to Netflix’s lineup of original series. As the release date nears, viewers can anticipate a detailed examination of the troubled teen sector and the intergenerational conflicts it encompasses.

Also read: Devil May Cry: Release date, cast, plot, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback