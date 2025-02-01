Devil May Cry: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Netflix’s Devil May Cry is an upcoming animated series based on Capcom’s long-running video game franchise. Adi Shankar created the series and Studio Mir handled production. The show will premiere on April 3, 2025. It follows Dante as he works as a demon hunter for hire while facing a growing threat from sinister forces that want to break the barrier between the human and demon realms.

This is not the first time Devil May Cry has been adapted outside of gaming. A 12-episode anime series by Madhouse came out in 2007 but did not leave much of an impact. The new Netflix series will take a different approach by telling an origin story inspired by Devil May Cry 3. That game was a prequel to the original but this adaptation will not follow it exactly.

Johnny Yong Bosch will voice Dante instead of longtime voice actor Reuben Langdon. Langdon was not asked to return and that decision has been controversial among fans. The show’s opening sequence features Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit which gives it the same energy as early 2000s action. The first season will have eight episodes and will focus on the fast-paced combat and over-the-top style that made the Devil May Cry games stand out.

Where to watch Devil May Cry?

DMC (Image via Netflix)

Devil May Cry will be available exclusively on Netflix when it premieres on April 3, 2025. Since it’s a Netflix original, it won’t be available on other streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Crunchyroll.

To watch the series, you’ll need an active Netflix subscription. As of 2025, Netflix offers the following plans in the United States:

Standard with ads – $6.99/month (limited ad interruptions)

– $6.99/month (limited ad interruptions) Standard – $15.49/month (full HD, two devices)

– $15.49/month (full HD, two devices) Premium – $22.99/month (4K, HDR, up to four devices)

What is Devil May Cry about?

DMC (Image via Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming Devil May Cry animated series is based on Capcom’s long-running action game franchise. The show follows Dante as he works as a half-human and half-demon mercenary who hunts demons while dealing with constant chaos. In this adaptation, he finds himself trapped in a growing conflict between the human world and the demon realm.

Sinister forces are trying to open a portal between the two worlds. Dante does not have a choice because he stands at the center of everything whether he wants to or not.

The 2007 Devil May Cry anime took place after the original game but this version will serve as an origin story. The series looks heavily inspired by Devil May Cry 3 which was a prequel to the first game. That game showed a younger and cockier Dante as he struggled to understand his abilities. This adaptation will use that foundation but will not follow the game’s story exactly. The show will expand on the human world which the games only hinted at without fully exploring.

Adi Shankar created the series after working on Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix for Netflix. Studio Mir is handling production after working on The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The first season will have eight episodes.

DMC (Image via Netflix)

Voice acting will be a major change from the games. Johnny Yong Bosch will play Dante in this adaptation after voicing Nero in DMC 4 and DMC 5. Reuben Langdon has voiced Dante since DMC 3 but was not asked to return. That decision has received mixed reactions from fans.

The opening sequence will feature Rollin’ by Limp Bizkit which brings back the energy of early 2000s action. The show will combine fast-paced action with over-the-top combat and Dante’s signature attitude. DMC is set to be one of Netflix’s biggest animated releases in 2025.

The first episode of DMC will premiere on April 3, 2025.

