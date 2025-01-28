Fact check: Is Breaking Bad leaving Netflix in February 2025? Explained

Breaking Bad has been on Netflix for years and continues to attract massive audiences. The series first became available on the platform in 2014. Even though the show ended in 2013, its popularity remains as strong as ever. Over time, Breaking Bad has gained millions of viewing hours on Netflix.

What’s On Netflix tracked the show’s performance between January 2023 and June 2024. Their report confirmed that Breaking Bad reached over 127 million views during that time. The spin-off, Better Call Saul, and the movie El Camino have helped keep fans engaged with the Breaking Bad universe.

Earlier, fans were worried that Netflix’s licensing deal for Breaking Bad would expire in February 2025 and the series would leave the platform. However, the deal was extended in 2023 when Netflix added the final season of Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will remain on Netflix until at least April 18, 2027. So, fans no longer need to worry. The shows will not leave Netflix anytime soon.

Why were fans scared of Breaking Bad leaving Netflix?

Fans feared the show would leave Netflix because of rumors about its licensing deal ending in February 2025. Netflix has been the main streaming platform for the show, making it easy for viewers to access the series. The idea of losing such an iconic show caused concern, especially after shows like New Girl and Community left Netflix.

If the show had been removed, fans would have lost convenient access unless they owned the series. This was unsettling for both long-time viewers and those discovering it for the first time. Thankfully, the licensing deal was extended, and the show is now secure on Netflix until April 2027.

What is Breaking Bad about?

The show is the story of Walter White, who starts as a quiet high school chemistry teacher and ends up one of the most feared names in the drug world. After being blindsided by a terminal lung cancer diagnosis, Walter decides he’s not leaving his family with nothing.

So, he teams up with Jesse Pinkman, a burnout former student who already knows his way around the meth world, to start cooking meth. They begin in a beat-up RV in the desert, thinking it’ll be quick money. Of course, it doesn’t stay that simple.

Walter’s meth, famously pure, draws attention almost immediately. Users love it, but so do the people at the top of the drug game, and not in a good way. Jesse wants to take the money and stay small, but Walter, now going by the name "Heisenberg," doesn’t know when to stop.

The more success they see, the higher the stakes climb. Walter’s transformation from a struggling teacher to a ruthless criminal is fueled by his growing ego, and he drags Jesse into the storm with him. Jesse, who starts out just wanting to score cash, ends up haunted by guilt and destruction.

At home, Walter’s secret life tears everything apart. Skyler starts piecing things together and gets pulled into his schemes. She tries to shield their kids, but Walter Jr. remains clueless for most of the chaos. Hank, the DEA brother-in-law who unknowingly spends every barbecue with the guy he’s hunting, gets closer to uncovering the truth as the tension builds.

Then there’s Gus Fring, the ultimate calm-before-the-storm character. Gus offers Walter and Jesse a way to take their operation to the next level, but he’s not someone you cross. The battle for control between Gus and Walter becomes one of the series’ most intense arcs, with a finale you can’t forget.

Along the way, Mike Ehrmantraut enters the picture as the guy who cleans up everyone’s mess and somehow stays the voice of reason in a world that’s gone completely insane.

And, of course, there’s Saul Goodman, the lawyer who can spin any situation into something he can profit from. He’s both comic relief and a reminder of how deep Walter and Jesse have gone. By the time it all unravels, the damage is impossible to fix. Everyone who touched Walter’s world is either dead, broken, or forever changed.

Chemistry, as Walter once said, is the study of change. And Breaking Bad is exactly that—watching change destroy everything in its path.

Watch Breaking Bad on Netflix.

