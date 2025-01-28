Watson season 1 ending explained: Did Moriarty survive the fall at Reichenbach Falls?

The premiere episode of Watson season 1, titled Pilot, aired on January 26, 2025, after the AFC Championship Game on CBS. Directed by Larry Teng, the episode kicks off the 13-episode season of this Sherlock Holmes-inspired drama.

The finale of the premiere confirms that Moriarty survived the fall at Reichenbach Falls, a mystery hinted at throughout the series. Watson uncovers the truth after interrogating Shinwell Johnson, who admits his loyalty to Moriarty and reveals how Moriarty orchestrated events leading to Watson’s involvement at the Holmes Clinic as part of his plan.

In a tense confrontation, Moriarty appears and reveals how he’s been controlling every aspect of Watson’s life, from funding the clinic to causing chaos in Pittsburgh. His calm, menacing demeanor shows his strategic brilliance.

Moriarty’s survival raises the stakes, showing that his conflict with Holmes was only the start. The final scene shows Moriarty watching Watson through a surveillance system, leaving Watson uncertain about his safety and the true purpose of the clinic, suspecting it may all be part of Moriarty’s bigger plan.

Watson season 1: What happened to Sherlock Holmes?

Still from Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

While Watson focuses on John Watson’s journey, Sherlock Holmes remains a pivotal enigma. The season finale sheds some light on his fate while leaving many questions unanswered.

Flashbacks triggered during Watson’s confrontation with Moriarty reveal brief glimpses of Holmes in the water after the fall at Reichenbach. Although Moriarty confidently asserts that Holmes is dead, Watson uncovers an encrypted journal left by his late friend.

The journal, filled with cryptic notes and coded messages, suggests Holmes anticipated the confrontation at Reichenbach and prepared for the possibility of his own death—or disappearance.

A particularly intriguing set of coordinates leads Watson to a remote location in the Swiss Alps, raising hopes that Holmes may still be alive and in hiding. This revelation fuels Watson’s determination to unravel the mystery surrounding his best friend.

However, the finale is careful not to offer definitive answers. Holmes’ survival remains ambiguous, leaving viewers with equal parts frustration and anticipation.

The journal acts as a beacon of hope, but it also deepens the mystery, as Watson begins to question whether Holmes left these clues as a contingency plan or as part of a greater riddle. Sherlock’s absence continues to cast a long shadow over Watson’s new life and fuels his drive for answers.

How does the Holmes Clinic survive the crisis?

Still from Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

In the season finale, the Holmes Clinic faces its biggest challenge yet: a city-wide medical emergency that threatens to overwhelm the team. A mysterious illness rapidly spreads across Pittsburgh, leaving dozens of patients critically ill.

The clinic becomes ground zero for treating the outbreak, testing Watson’s team both medically and emotionally. As symptoms worsen and resources dwindle, Watson and his colleagues work around the clock to identify the illness.

The breakthrough comes when Dr. Sasha Lubbock and Dr. Ingrid Derian discover a critical clue: the illness is caused by contaminated water pipes in an older neighborhood.

The contamination stems from an aging filtration system, and the team quickly develops a treatment plan to save the infected. Watson takes charge, while Mary Morstan, his ex-wife and the clinic’s medical director, steps in to ensure the clinic operates smoothly under immense pressure.

The crisis also highlights the strengths and vulnerabilities of the team. While they ultimately save the patients, the strain exposes cracks in their relationships, particularly between Watson and Mary. However, their ability to work together in such a high-stakes situation hints at a possible reconciliation. By the end of the episode, the Holmes Clinic survives, but it’s clear that the challenges are far from over.

What’s next for John Watson in Watson season 1

Still from Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

The finale leaves John Watson standing at a personal and professional crossroads. After uncovering Shinwell’s betrayal and Moriarty’s survival, Watson decides he can no longer ignore his past. Despite building a life in Pittsburgh and establishing the Holmes Clinic, he realizes that his unresolved history with Moriarty—and the lingering mystery of Sherlock Holmes—demands his attention.

In an emotional scene, Watson announces his decision to take a step back from running the clinic to focus on investigating Moriarty. His announcement creates tension within the team, particularly with Mary Morstan, who warns him about the dangers of chasing ghosts from his past. While Mary is frustrated with his decision, she acknowledges his need for closure, even if it comes at great personal risk.

In the final moments, Watson stands on Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Incline, holding Sherlock’s encrypted journal and staring out at the city, ready for the challenges ahead. Determined to uncover the truth about Moriarty and Holmes, he steps back into his role as an investigator, leaving fans excited for what’s next.

Watson season 1 episodes air every Sunday at 9 PM ET on CBS.

