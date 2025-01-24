When Calls the Heart season 12 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel, much to the delight of its loyal fans. The beloved drama series, set in the quaint and scenic town of Hope Valley, continues to explore themes of love, community, and resilience in the Canadian frontier during the early 1900s.

Adapted from Janette Oke’s Canadian West book series, the show brings her timeless stories to life, with a focus on relationships, personal growth, and the strength of a tight-knit community.

At the heart of the story is Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton (played by Erin Krakow), a courageous schoolteacher and single mother navigating life after the tragic loss of her husband, Jack.

The cast also includes Kevin McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as businessman Lucas Bouchard, Pascale Hutton as the spirited Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter, and Kavan Smith as her devoted husband, Lee.

Returning characters like Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) and Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins) round out the familiar faces, while new additions, including Melissa Gilbert as Georgie McGill, add to the narrative.

Release schedule of When Calls the Heart Season 12

When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Hallmark)

Fans eager to follow the journey of When Calls the Heart Season 12 should mark their calendars for weekly episode releases. Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, new episodes will air exclusively on the Hallmark Channel, bringing fresh drama and heartwarming moments to Hope Valley.

Below is the detailed release schedule:

Episode Title Air Date 1 The Mountie Way January 5, 2025 2 You Get What You Give January 12, 2025 3 All That Glitters January 19, 2025 4 Dancing Teens January 26, 2025 5 Mom's the Word February 2, 2025 6 When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall February 9, 2025 7 Dance the Night Away February 16, 2025 8 The Show Must Go On February 23, 2025 9 TBA March 2, 2025 10 TBA March 9, 2025 11 TBA March 16, 2025 12 TBA March 23, 2025

When Calls the Heart Season 12 recap so far

Episode 1: New Beginnings

When Calls the Heart Season 12 (Image via Hallmark)

Season 12 begins with Elizabeth Thatcher and Nathan Grant receiving an unexpected memento—a Commissioner’s Medal that once belonged to Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack. This emotional discovery stirs up memories for Elizabeth, especially as she faces a significant milestone: her son, Little Jack, is starting school for the first time.

While Elizabeth prepares for this new chapter, Leland Coulter is presented with an enticing offer from Governor Lucas Bouchard to promote the national park project in Capital City. However, Lee decides against it, prioritizing his family over professional ambitions.

Meanwhile, Rosemary, ever the go-getter, focuses on revamping The Valley Voice by proposing a radio news segment, hoping to engage more of Hope Valley’s residents and boost the paper’s readership.

Episode 2: You Get What You Give

When Calls the Heart Season 12 (Image via Hallmark)

The second episode dives deeper into Elizabeth and Nathan’s growing relationship. Nathan struggles with feelings of inadequacy, worried that he will always live in the shadow of Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack.

Elizabeth reassures him that she’s fully committed to building a future with him, putting his doubts to rest. Rosemary’s new radio show quickly becomes a hit, adding a spark of excitement to the town. Meanwhile, a new Mountie cadet, Oliver, arrives in Hope Valley, brimming with enthusiasm but lacking experience. His struggles during training are evident, but the community begins to rally around him.

Elsewhere, the Canfield family is faced with a heartfelt decision as Angela expresses her desire to attend a school for the blind in Hamilton. This prompts deep conversations about letting go and supporting her dreams, showcasing the family’s close bond.

Episode 3: All That Glitters

When Calls the Heart Season 12 (Image via Hallmark)

In the third episode, Elizabeth and Nathan uncover a startling truth about Oliver: he falsified his educational background to become a Mountie. Although initially disappointed, they learn about his difficult upbringing in foster care and decide to give him a chance, acknowledging his determination.

Rosemary stumbles upon a rare 1906 double-headed eagle coin in the mercantile, sparking her curiosity and leading her to investigate its origins as part of her radio show. Meanwhile, Lee’s recent secretive behavior causes Rosemary to worry. Her concerns are eased when she learns that he has been working on a surprise—a new hiking trail named after their daughter, Goldie.

At the same time, Lucas finds himself at odds with Edie Martel, who has been deliberately undermining his national park plans. Their interactions grow tense, with Edie planning to open a law practice in Hope Valley, further complicating Lucas’s efforts.

Catch When Calls the Heart Season 12, Episode 4, titled A Season of Change, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

