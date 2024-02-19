Why did Walt name himself Heisenberg in Breaking Bad? Explained

Given Walter's considerable reliance on science in his work in Breaking Bad, Heisenberg is a reference to a real-life physicist.

The Nobel Prize was awarded to Werner Heisenberg for his research on the concept of "uncertainty." Walter most likely would have looked up to the man, and he certainly would have loved to rise to the same level of fame in the meth industry.

He could also distance himself from his deeds and repress shame, thanks to the name Heisenberg and the changed appearance. That has sparked ideas suggesting that Walt embodied the well-known uncertainty principle proposed by Heisenberg.

That's the real reason for the Breaking Bad relationship between Walt and Heisenberg.

Breaking Bad: Story behind Walt undertaking the name Heisenberg

The most critically acclaimed TV show ever produced is AMC's "Breaking Bad," which lasted from 2008 to 2013, and its follow-up, "Better Call Saul."

The story of Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) journey from an underachieving high school chemistry teacher to a criminal kingpin in charge of Albuquerque's crystal meth trade is told in the first season.

Walt experiences the first phase of that metamorphosis in "Crazy Handful of Nothin'," the sixth episode of Season 1, both physically and figuratively. It begins with Tuco's (Raymond Cruz) goons beating Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) severely for selling their ultra-pure meth in his region.

Walt decides to face Tuco and scare him the best he can with chemistry, namely by using volatile fulminated mercury, a material he had presented to his pupils earlier in the episode, to create an explosion.

Walt sees Tuco after shaving his head due to hair loss from treatment of cancer and the desire to change his appearance for the encounter. He announces himself as "Heisenberg," the name he will use as his criminal pseudonym when he gets to Tuco's office. This is a tribute to the renowned Werner Heisenberg, a quantum scientist.

Subsequently, in Breaking Bad he finishes the ensemble with sunglasses and a black porkpie hat. Like with many details in "Breaking Bad," Walter White's criminal alter-ego, named after a German physicist, was chosen for a variety of reasons rather than a well-known chemist.

A cornerstone of quantum physics, Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle asserts that it's impossible to pinpoint a particle's exact position and momentum, like that of an electron or photon.

It expresses Walt's apprehension regarding the illegal operation he's going to carry out. Despite his need to project a tough, menacing façade, it's evident that he's overachieving.

Walt's pride in Breaking Bad is also reflected in the name. Walt's comparison of himself to a Nobel Prize winner is not accidental. In the most recent episode, "Gray Matter," Walt attends Elliott Schwartz's (Adam Godley) birthday.

Elliott is also Walt's ex-girlfriend Gretchen's spouse at the moment (Jessica Hecht).

It's revealed in the episode that Walt, Elliott and Gretchen formerly founded a business named "Gray Matter."

Walt made $5,000 when he sold his portion, and Elliott and Gretchen went on to make billions using his inventions. Walt probably thinks of himself as a kind of Werner Heisenberg, an underappreciated genius.

Choosing "Heisenberg" eventually demonstrates Walt's conceit. He's giving everyone a hint as to who he is by identifying himself as a scientist.

Walt believes that the typical police officer or criminal wouldn't be familiar with Heisenberg. As a result, he wouldn't understand the importance of the name.