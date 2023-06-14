5 lesser-known Bryan Cranston movies to watch as Breaking Bad star confirms acting break

Actor Bryan Cranston recently clarified rumors regarding his retirement from acting via a post on Instagram. The Breaking Bad star confirmed that he would not be retiring but would be merely "taking a break" from work for a year after reaching his 70th birthday in 2026.

"I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70! I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things."

Regarding the reason for this hiatus from acting, Cranston mentioned that it was mainly because he wanted to spend time with his wife Robin, with whom he has been married for 34 years. He also wrote that the break would give him a "sort of reset" in his career as he was "beginning to run out of fresh ideas" in how to play the characters he was being offered.

Few TV performances have held viewers' attention for as long as Bryan Cranston's role as Walter White in the highly regarded series Breaking Bad. Fans find it quite amazing how well-versed he is in portraying intricate personalities. While many are aware of his outstanding performance in Breaking Bad, they may not know how the actor has also excelled in a number of lesser-known films.

5 lesser-known Bryan Cranston films which prove his incredible acting talents as the Breaking Bad star confirms acting break

1) Trumbo (2015)

In the biographical drama Trumbo, Bryan Cranston delivers one of his most outstanding performances which could even match that of Walter White in Breaking Bad. Cranston gives a masterful portrayal of the acclaimed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in the movie, that sheds light on the history of Hollywood's controversial Blacklist era. Bryan Cranston expertly conveys the essence of Trumbo's resiliency, humor, and persistent devotion to his work with a flawless performance.

This provocative movie is proof that the actor is able to portray historical icons with complexity and honesty. The film was a hit and received positive reviews from critics, and Bryan Cranston's fans were extremely delighted with his performance. His portrayal of Dalton Trumbo earned him many award nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

2) All the Way (2016)

Bryan Cranston delivers a captivating performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson in the 2016 movie All the Way. This enthralling historical drama transports viewers to the turbulent era of the civil rights movement and the time following the passing of one of the most admired American presidents, John F. Kennedy.

With his characterization of Johnson, Cranston demonstrates his talent for taking on gigantic roles and successfully embodying the President's charisma, tenacity, and nuanced nature. All The Way transforms into an engrossing examination of one of America's most pivotal eras, thanks to Cranston's dominating performance.

The movie received positive reviews from critics who praised Cranston's performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Television Movie category.

3) The Infiltrator (2016)

Bryan Cranston makes a foray into the world of biographical crime thrillers in The Infiltrator. He delivers a commanding performance as Robert Mazur, a US Customs special agent who infiltrated Pablo Escobar's money laundering organization in the 1980s as an undercover crooked businessman.

Mazur is portrayed by Cranston in a complex and engaging way that skillfully conveys the character's inner problems and the toll that his risky undercover work has on his family life. As he fully commits to an exhilarating story in this tense movie, Cranston demonstrates his range as an actor while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

4) Why Him? (2016)

Bryan Cranston enters the world of comedy in the movie Why Him? where he displays his flawless comedic timing and capacity to make audiences laugh out loud. Cranston portrays a worried but uptight father in this amusing story, who runs afoul of his daughter's eccentric and brutally honest tech-millionaire boyfriend, played by James Franco.

Cranston's seamless shift between touching scenes and humorous interactions emphasizes his comedy skills and lovable on-screen persona. Why Him? is a pleasant reassurance that Cranston's acting skills go well beyond serious roles. The movie didn't do well among critics, but fans of the comedy genre loved it, making it a financial success grossing $118 million worldwide.

5) The Upside (2017)

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart co-star in the heartwarming and inspiring movie, The Upside. In the movie, Hart's flamboyant and eccentric carer and Cranston's affluent character of a paralyzed billionaire develop an odd bond, which is the source of the hilarious comedic timing that the movie is known for.

Cranston and Hart deliver an emotionally charged story that examines the strength of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit. Thanks to their exceptional on-screen interplay, every minute spent watching The Upside either evokes laughter or tears. If that's not enough, the supporting role of renowned actress Nicole Kidman is the cherry on the cake.

Cranston's depiction is subtle and moving, showcasing his talent for giving each character he plays substance and sincerity. The movie received mixed reviews from critics who called its plot "predictable and cliche" but applauded Cranston and Hart's performances.

Bryan Cranston's depiction of Walter White in the series Breaking Bad cemented his reputation as one of the best actors in the entertainment industry, but to truly understand the depth of his talent, it is imperative to watch some of his lesser-known films.

These five lesser-known films give fans the chance to see Bryan Cranston's talent outside of Breaking Bad as he takes a well-earned break from acting. Cranston's career offers a delicious range that is sure to engage and excite viewers, notwithstanding whether they're looking for inspiring dramas, nail-biting thrillers, or endearing comedies.

