"The gang breaks bad": Twitter explodes as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 trailer

Ahead of its June 2023 premiere, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia dropped the official trailer for its upcoming season 16. Featuring the tagline, “Proof that rock bottom isn't always as low as you can go,” the promotional clip is endowed with all sorts of dark humor the sitcom is known for.

It stars the usual actors like Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, among others. However, a short sequence in the trailer featuring two very favorite actors has taken social media by storm. The actors in question are Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

As soon as the promotional clip for season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia dropped, fans ignored everything and trained their focus on the reunion of Cranston and Paul. Drawing references to their blockbuster show, they flooded Twitter with comments like:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia started airing on August 4, 2005, on FX. It moved to partner channel FXX in 2013 when season 9 premiered. Developed by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, the cringe comedy show is created by the former.

In the sitcom, Charlie Day is the lead character of Charlie Kelly, co-owner & janitor of Paddy's Pub, Howerton is Paddy's Pub co-owner and main bartender Dennis Reynolds, and McElhenney plays Paddy's Pub co-owner and bouncer Ronald "Mac" McDonald, among others.

"Biggest TV crossover": Fans draw several Breaking Bad references as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appear in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 trailer

Cranston and Aaron Paul appear at the 0:51 mark in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 trailer. The scene is set inside a cab, which is being driven by Day’s Kelly. He addresses Cranston as Mr. Malcolm (a callback to his Malcolm in the Middle character?) and says that the car may smell “funky.”

Bryan Cranston and Paul, who seem to be doubting the same, start sniffing deeply. That’s when Kelly says that it’s because he “did vomit in this car earlier,” forcing a subdued and disgusted “Oh, perfect,” from the duo.

The sequence was brief, but it was enough to compel fans to go on a Breaking Bad nostalgic ride and refer to keywords like “meth,” “Jesse,” and some tweaked versions of the powerful dialog spoken by Bryan Cranston’s Walter White on Breaking Bad in their tweets.

Ever since its premiere, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has received critical acclaim and love from viewers. Eventually, when season 15 aired, it became America’s longest-running live-action comedy series.

The previous installment was broadcast on December 1, 2021, and comprised of eight episodes. In December 2020, the black comedy satire was handed four-season renewals, which means the show will go on till the 18th installment at least.

Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will hit FXX on June 7, 2023.

